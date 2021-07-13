After being tabled in May, the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors will discuss a proposal for a private campground in Bergton during Wednesday’s meeting.
Kelly Getz, county zoning administrator, said Monday he was notified by District 1 Supervisor Dewey Ritchie that he plans to bring the request off the table Wednesday for a vote, and adjacent property owners have been notified. The special-use permit request was not included in the meeting’s agenda released Friday.
“There is no use in leaving it on the table and letting it linger,” Ritchie said Monday.
Ritchie moved to table the request in May after hearing safety concerns regarding the campground’s entrance from Va. 259. According to the meeting’s minutes, Ritchie asked the request be tabled until the entrance could be “addressed completely to a satisfaction that is safe.”
During a May 26 supervisors meeting, Ritchie suggested to Virginia Department of Transportation Residency Administrator Don Komara the entrance be located off Bergton Road.
According to the special-use permit request, VDOT stated its preferred entrance to the campground was off Bergton Road, but would consider an access point off Va. 259 if the Bergton Road access is determined as being an “unnecessary hardship as long as the sight distance and passing zone concerns are satisfied.”
Ritchie said an entrance off Bergton Road was “much safer,” but the decision would be left to the applicants, Steven and Miranda Williamson.
Steven Williamson said VDOT approved moving the campground entrance back 180 to 200 feet from its original location off Va. 259 to alleviate traffic concerns. The entrance will not be located off Bergton Road as Williamson said it would impact his neighbors more and it would make the property harder to use.
Williamson said he was excited for his request for to come off the table.
“I’m ready for a decision to be made,” he said.
Since the public hearing in May, Williamson said he has received interest from campers seeking to book a spot at the campground once it’s open. If the request is approved, Williamson said the campground will open in March.
Supervisors will also consider three other special-use permits during Wednesday’s meeting, including a request from Mike Payne, who is seeking to add a motor vehicle repair shop with an impound lot in Elkton. The business will be located off Mount Hermon Road near Spotswood Trail. The property is zoned A-2, or general agriculture.
Payne owns and operates Payne’s Towing and Recovery Service Center in Ruckersville. Getz said Payne was approved for a special-use permit in 2018 to operate a motor vehicle repair shop with an impound lot at 19095 Spotswood Trail, but the business was never started.
Getz said when property at 600 Mount Hermon Road became available, Payne decided to move the business location and request a second special-use permit.
Payne’s Towing and Recovery Service Center has an existing crew in Elkton, which recently joined Shenandoah Towing in the newest incentive-based Towing and Recovery Incentive Program, called TRIP, which is supported by VDOT, Virginia State Police and members of the Virginia Statewide Traffic Incident Management Committee.
The program is meant to standardize the response for clearing serious tractor-trailer crashes on Interstate 81.
Shenandoah Towing covers I-81 between Mauzy and the Interstate 66 interchange and Payne’s Towing’s Elkton crew covers from Mauzy to Weyers Cave, according to a previous interview with VDOT spokesman Ken Slack.
According to the special-use permit application, the business will be allowed to have wrecked vehicles located on the impound lot, but junked vehicles will not be permitted. Selling vehicles will also not be allowed on the property.
The hours of operation will be limited from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., and all repair work is required to be done inside the repair shop.
A second request comes from Ashley Baugher, who is seeking to place a manufactured home on property zoned RR-1, or residential/recreational.
The double-wide manufactured home will be located on the north side of Runkles Gap Road near East Point Road and is estimated to be nearly 1,600 square feet, according to the application.
The final request comes from Linden Rohrer, who is seeking to place a machinery and equipment center off Union Springs Road near Clover Hill Road.
Rohrer stated in the application the machinery and equipment center has been in business for more than 20 years, but will be moved to a new property if approved. The new location will have business hours of 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. There will be no employees and the average number of trips is expected to be two to three trips per week.
Other items on the board’s agenda include a report from Shenandoah National Park Superintendent Patrick Kenney and a presentation from Jo Benjamin with United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.
Wednesday’s meeting will begin with Del. Tony Wilt, R-Broadway, formally presenting the county with a resolution commending Diana Stultz, former zoning administrator, who retired in October after serving the county for 39 years.
