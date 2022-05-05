When Janae Pettit was named Rockingham County Public Schools' 2022 Lucy Simms Educator of the Year, she gasped audibly and clapped her hand over her mouth and then her chest before taking the stage Thursday to accept the award.
"I'm kind of in shock," Pettit said. "I feel like I show up every day to do my job and I do it with compassion, so being recognized at this level, it is just so incredible. I am humbled."
Pettit has been teaching for seven years, all with RCPS and all with Broadway High School. "I got the job right out of college," she said.
Superintendent Oskar Scheikl read from Pettit's educational philosophy, which was submitted by her peers for consideration for Teacher of the Year. Pettit said she strives to provide for students of all backgrounds the support they need to find a love of agriculture through a flexible and practical approach.
Pettit will go on to compete for Virginia's Region 5 Teacher of the Year.
This event used to be held with Harrisonburg City Public Schools. However, for the past two years, HCPS has chosen not to name Teachers of the Year.
In addition to Pettit, the 2022 Teachers of the Year for Rockingham County Public Schools are:
- Broadway High School Janae Pettit, Agriculture
- Cub Run Elementary School Angel Shipp, Strong Starts PK-1
- East Rockingham High School Rebecca Lam, Social Studies 10-12
- Elkton Elementary School Donna Mueller, 1st Grade
- Elkton Middle School David McCarty, Technology Education
- Fulks Run Elementary School Susan Fox, 3rd Grade
- J. Frank Hillyard Middle School Benjamin Alison, Math 6th Grade
- John C. Myers Elementary School Amy Hull, School Counselor
- John Wayland Elementary School Jennifer Whetzel, Reading Specialist
- Lacey Spring Elementary School Sherry Ryman, Reading Specialist
- Linville-Edom Elementary School Melissa Mathias, Reading Specialist
- Massanutten Technical Center Christine Pearson, Health Careers 11-12
- McGaheysville Elementary School Heather Gigliotti, Title I Reading Specialist
- Montevideo Middle School Jana Landes, Special Education 7th Grade
- Mountain View Elementary School Becky Templeton, 1st Grade
- Ottobine Elementary School Heather Lantz, Speech Language Pathologist
- Peak View Elementary School Mary Shifflett, 4th Grade
- Plains Elementary School Rebecca Martin, Title I Reading Teacher
- Pleasant Valley Elementary School Natalie Thornton, 3rd Grade
- River Bend Elementary School Kathryn Flanary, Kindergarten
- South River Elementary School Sarah Hayward, Reading Specialist and LETRS Facilitator
- Spotswood High School Owen Longacre, Social Studies
- Turner Ashby High School Sarah Fawley, Special Education
- Wilbur Pence Middle School Nicole Meredith, Math 7th Grade
