Jayden Litten remembers the day his aunt had to pick him up from Rockingham Academy his freshman year after he was issued another suspension. Litten was living with his grandmother and the two were close. Litten's aunt said something to him that stuck when so many words of advice from teachers and family hadn't.
"You've got to look at yourself and fix yourself," Litten recalls his aunt saying. "Grandma can't always be here to save the day."
It was in that moment that Litten realized that his actions have reactions. That his choices affect more than just himself or his future. Litten realized what he wanted was to stop messing around and get back to Broadway High School, his home school before Rockingham Academy. He wanted to play sports and do well in class and make his grandmother proud.
"We were like peanut butter and jelly," Litten said with a laugh about his grandmother.
Litten did make his grandmother proud. But like his aunt said, she wouldn't always be there to save the day. Litten's grandmother died this past December from COVID-19.
"It's not been easy, but that's a part of life," Litten said of his grandmother and caretaker.
Litten returned to BHS for his sophomore year where he strove to have good relationships with his teachers and administrators. He eventually joined the football team and basketball team. It was the latter that really motivated Litten to turn things around.
"Coach took a shot with me and I just thought, 'I can't lose this opportunity by doing something dumb,'" Litten said.
BHS Principal Donna Abernathy recalls during senior night at a football game this past fall, Litten coming up to her and saying, "I've only played one year of football. Can I come back next year?"
Abernathy said it doesn't work that way, but Litten had made an impact on the team in just one. She has watched Litten mature and grow and become the biggest cheerleader for his teammates, even when he wasn't seeing field or court time.
When asked what he's going to miss most about high school Litten said, "Definitely Abernathy."
Litten became a member of the graduated Class of 2022 on Saturday afternoon after crossing the stage with 225 of his peers at the Atlantic Union Bank Center at James Madison University. Litten is still deciding between colleges but wants to study real estate and business.
Broadway High School's Saturday afternoon graduation ceremony closed out area graduations, which began Wednesday night. All were held at the Atlantic Union Bank Center, with the exception of Turner Ashby High School, which took place Saturday at TA.
BHS co-President Michelle Arnold reminded the soon to be graduates in attendance of all of the shared experiences they have, despite spending a year and a half behind a computer screen, or maybe because of it.
"Slowly going deaf from the giant air filters in the corners of the classrooms," Arnold said, referring to the COVID-19 mitigation filters to turn over the air capacity in a given room. "We're not a normal class. ... I remember being in tears from not being able to get into a Zoom session."
Arnold ended her speech by whimsically asking the senior class to take a selfie with her, turning her phone around to capture the rows of sitting students behind her.
Gracie Hulse, co-president, reminded students to thank those who have helped them along the way, but were maybe in the wings.
"Thank the janitors who cleaned after you for 13 years, or the people at Central Office who kept the lights on," Hulse said. And she told those sitting in the audience to not just sit awkwardly, but to say hi to the person next to them.
