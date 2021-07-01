When Donna Abernathy graduated from James Madison University in 1986, she didn’t immediately go into the field she had studied — education with a focus on health and fitness.
She knew she wanted to teach kids and coach, but another, once in a lifetime opportunity presented itself: to be a professional golfer. Abernathy, then Martz, couldn’t turn it down. She spent her 20s traveling the country, meeting people and playing in tournaments, including the U.S. Open.
But eventually Abernathy got tired of “eating PB&Js in the back of the car, so I decided to come home and get a real job that paid the bills.”
But golfing gave her lots of important lessons, one of which was to feel comfortable in a field that often had a lot of men. Growing up, Abernathy would play in leagues where she was the only girl with 60 boys.
It’s perhaps this experience that caused her to overlook the fact that six years ago she became the first woman high school principal in Rockingham County Public Schools’ history.
“I’ve never really thought about it,” Abernathy said Wednesday. “I was hired to do a job. It never really occurred to me.”
She was recently featured for blazing the trail for female high school principals in the Plains District Memorial Museum exhibit “Women Pioneers of Plains District.”
“I just learned that they put me in that. I am humbled,” Abernathy said.
Abernathy has an extensive career in teaching, coaching and as an administrator. Following her golfing career, she began teaching health and physical education in Shenandoah County in 1996. She came back home to Broadway High School for three years before taking an administrative position with Augusta County Public Schools. Abernathy would remain with ACPS for 19 years, including positions at Buffalo Gap High School, Fort Defiance High School, and finally Stuarts Draft High School, where she spent seven and a half years as principal.
Finally, the opportunity to come home again presented itself, and this time as principal. Abernathy just concluded her sixth year as principal at Broadway High School.
“It’s pretty cool. There are still three teachers here who were teachers when I was here,” she said, including her volleyball coach.
After years of commuting to Augusta County from Broadway, being 7 miles from BHS feels great. The school has great community support and participation, she said. And when COVID-19 isn’t changing protocols, there is something going on at the school all the time, Abernathy said.
When she became an administrator, she worried that the connection she had with students as a teacher and especially as a coach wouldn’t be there anymore. But Abernathy has made it so that she connects with the students as well as her teachers and fellow administrators.
“She works tirelessly to connect with the community, support the BHS faculty and staff, and provide opportunities for our students,” said Liza Coffman, assistant principal. “She cares deeply about the community we serve, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to learn from her firsthand.”
Jen Knick, fellow assistant principal, also praised Abernathy for being a great person to learn from.
“I could not ask for a better mentor than Donna. She is kind, patient and incredibly knowledgeable,” she said. “I am blessed to work with and learn from her.”
Besides the connections with students, an aspect of the job that Abernathy loves is that no two days are ever the same. She never worries about “What am I going to be doing today?”
RCPS Superintendent Oskar Scheikl has known Abernathy his entire career with the school division, having started as a teacher at Broadway High School in 1995 while she was doing her first stint at the school.
“It’s such a privilege to work with her as she understands the needs of her students, staff and community extremely well. She advocates for students and is a key leader on our innovation team,” Scheikl said. “She is a caring and compassionate principal with high expectations who sets a positive direction for BHS, works hard to develop her team at the school, and contributes key ideas to the school division as a whole, all the while remembering that there is plenty of room for having fun.”
Watching her students grow and mature from the time they enter ninth grade to the time they walk across the steps at graduation is “really something,” Abernathy said.
(1) comment
Congratulations Donna Abernathy!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.