Friday at Broadway High School looked like a scene from “The Breakfast Club,” said Liza Coffman, assistant principal.
Every group of students and every grade level was represented in the school’s first training session for students and staff that focused on peer-to-peer connectedness and promoting positive behavior that can help prevent instances of suicide.
Thanks to a partnership with the area Community Services Board, as well as continued support from Central Office both financially and for programming, Broadway High School students and staff participated in Sources of Strength.
Sources of Strength is one of the first youth suicide prevention programs that use an upstream approach, according to Katie LaPira, spokesperson for Rockingham County Public Schools. This means that student peer leaders educate others through their actions and are trained to recognize when someone is in need of support, LaPira said. This leads to an increase in youth-adult connectedness, LaPira said. Peer Leaders were four times more likely to refer a suicidal friend to an adult, LaPira said.
On Thursday, adult adviser training was given to 15 connected, caring, and positive educators whose goal is to support, mentor, and assist peer leaders in spreading hope, help, and strength-based messages across their friendship networks, Coffman said.
Training for nearly 80 student peer leaders took place on Friday. These leaders are individuals from various corners and cultures within their schools and community, LaPira said. They come together to form relationships to encourage all students, no matter what they are going through, to have someone to go to if they are in need of support, LaPira said.
“All lunch tables were represented,” Coffman said. Students were nominated by their peers and teachers and were chosen based on their leadership within their friend group within the school.
Students learned about the wheel of support, which takes eight aspects of life that mental health leaders have spent decades of research on, and how they can use these to support their fellow peers, Coffman said. The eight slices of the wheel are: regular support, positive friends, mentors, healthy activities, generosity, spirituality and mental health, Coffman said.
Moving forward student leaders will host regular club sessions that will focus on play, sharing and planning, Coffman said.
“I hope this encourages peer-to-peer connectedness, which is shown to reduce aggressive and impulsive behavior, substance abuse, and the risk of suicidal behavior,” Coffman said. “If we are effective in spreading that message we can improve upon the great school climate we have here.”
To learn more about Sources of Strength go to sourcesofstrength.org/.
