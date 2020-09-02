There will be a lot more birds seen in Bridgewater as the electric scooter company Bird is bringing no more than 100 scooters to the town as part of a trial to test popularity.
The announcement was included in the town’s monthly newsletter, Bridgewater Current, and stated the trial will begin on Sept. 15.
Roughly 50 to 100 scooters will be dropped off at the town. The newsletter also said the trial would allow both the company and the town to assess the utility and the drawbacks of rented scooters in the area.
Operating a Bird scooter can be done through an app downloaded on users' phones. Riders use the app to locate a scooter, check them in and once the trip is complete, they leave the scooters for the next person to pick up.
Alex Wilmer, assistant town manager, said Wednesday that the company reached out to Town Manager Jay Litten a month ago expressing interest in placing scooters in Bridgewater due to the close proximity to Harrisonburg, which also has Bird scooters.
“They thought it would be a good fit,” Wilmer said. “And we agreed they could bring 50 to 100 [scooters] as a trial.”
There is no timeline for how long the trial will last, Wilmer said, but the study will look into how popular the scooters are in the town and if they would be successful.
“It potentially gives people another way to get around town,” he said. “We are hoping more people will walk, bike or scooter to local shops and downtown. It also encourage students to visit the area.”
Bridgewater is home to Bridgewater College, which enrolls roughly 2,000 students.
As of Wednesday, the town does not regulate scooter-rental companies, such as Bird. Town Council did, however, pass an ordinance in 2018 to create a toolkit to use if electric scooters were to clog sidewalks — one concern Wilmer pointed out.
“We strongly discourage clogging sidewalks,” he said. “The concern would be the scooters would be left in unsafe places, so we hope people that use them do so safely.”
According to the ordinance, a scooter left on a street would be considered an obstruction and a violation of the ordinance would cause for the removal of the obstruction by charging the owner who left the scooter to remove it or issuing a written order to remove the scooter within 10 days before becoming liable for a penalty of $10 per day the scooter is an obstruction and not removed.
Town officials hope the scooters will be useful to residents and beneficial to businesses.
To use the scooters, users must download the Bird app to unlock the scooter. The scooters are available for a fee of $1 to unlock and 39 cents per minute to use.
Riders also must upload a valid driver’s license and confirm they are older than 18.
Scooters are supposed to be used only in bicycle lanes or on the side of the road, not on sidewalks.
Once users download the app, they must register a credit or debit card to their account. A map will show all available scooters and how much battery life they have.
The company pays people who find and recharge scooters overnight.
