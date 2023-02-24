Bluegrass is coming back to Grottoes.
The Grottoes Bluegrass Festival is returning to Grand Caverns Park in Grottoes from May 11-13. The event will bring more than 15 bluegrass bands to Rockingham County.
"I do it for the love of the music," said event promoter Wayne Proffit.
Gates open May 11 at 10 a.m., Proffit said, and tickets are first come first serve. Tickets must be bought at the gate. The event is rain or shine.
A Friday-only pass is $35, and a Saturday-only pass is $40. A two-day pass is $65 and camping for three days is $20. Festival attendees can also pay a special rate to go to Grand Caverns or play mini-golf at the park.
There's a covered dish supper at 6 p.m. with a "jam session" to follow, Proffit said Thursday.
Show times begin at noon Friday, May 12, with an open stage and then an opening ceremony at 12:45 p.m. Cold Harbor bluegrass band will play at 1 p.m., and Just Wingin' It will go on at 2 p.m. Dark Hollow will play at 3 p.m., and The Kody Norris Show is scheduled to perform at 4 p.m.
The festival will take a break for supper at 5 p.m. and then will resume with Cold Harbor again playing at 6 p.m., Just Wingin' It at 7 p.m., Dark Hollow at 8 p.m. and The Kody Norris Show at 9 p.m.
The bands come from all over Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee, Proffit said.
Performances Saturday, May 13 begin at 10:30 a.m. with an open stage, and the opening ceremony commences at 11:45 a.m. Back Creek Valley Boys will take the stage at noon, and Virginia Rain will go on at 1 p.m. At 2 p.m., Blue Ridge Thunder is scheduled to perform, and Grottoes hometown band Caleb Bailey and Paine's Run will perform at 3 p.m.
The festival will take a break for dinner at 4 p.m. Saturday, and Back Creek Valley Boys, Virginia Rain, Blue Ridge Thunder and Caleb Bailey and Paine's Run will all take the stage in the evening.
The event is headlined by Brandon Wayne and the Lonesome Drifters. The band will perform from 8:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, May 13.
Proffit, of the Scottsville area, said he's been attending bluegrass festivals since the 1970s. He said the Grottoes event will really "take off" this year.
"It's been pretty well supported," he said.
People that attend Bluegrass Festivals all know each other, akin to a family, Proffit explained.
"There's very few, if any, that come through the gate that I don't know," he said.
He said the town of Grottoes is really excited for the festival, and town officials and staff are "150%" behind it.
"It has been nothing but positive feedback," Proffit said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.