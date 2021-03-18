BRIDGEWATER — Inside the Bluestone Vineyard tasting room, dozens of wine bottles are on display waiting to be poured for guests.
The array of white and red blends shine in the spotlights positioned above the pouring station, but only one bottle glimmers with a gold emblem.
The 2019 petit manseng, an aromatic varietal wine produced at Bluestone Vineyard, garnered the attention of 22 judges during the 2021 Virginia Wineries Association Governor’s Cup Competition and received the top honor of being placed into the Governor’s Cup Case.
The Governor’s Cup Case includes the top scoring wines of the competition. In 2021, a record-setting 544 wines were entered into the competition, with 96 wines receiving gold medals, according to the Virginia Wineries Association.
In the 10 years Bluestone Vineyard has been in operation, three of its wines have become part of the Governor’s Cup Case.
For this year’s competition, however, it was the first time the winery took home three gold medals in addition to placing inside the case.
“That was a pretty fun accomplishment,” said Bluestone Vineyard Winemaker Lee Hartman. “I had people tell me it looks like this year could be the year for the Valley.”
Opened in January 2011, Bluestone Vineyard is a family-owned and operated vineyard located on a hilltop in Bridgewater.
Hartman said his 2010 cabernet sauvignon was the first wine to be placed inside the case in 2012, followed by the 2014 chardonnay in 2016.
With his third wine receiving top honors in the competition, Hartman said the petit manseng’s creation started in an attempt to experiment with the manseng grapes in 2015.
Primarily grown in southwest France, Hartman said petit manseng grapes have the highest sugar levels at harvest time and the highest acidity levels.
When crafting a new wine, he said he always looks to “find balance,” which is where the production process comes into play.
The grapes are harvested at several vineyards in Nelson County and, once delivered to Bluestone Vineyard, they are whole-cluster pressed and fermented in French oak barrels for 10 months.
Once bottled and ready for sampling, Hartman said the wine brings out hints of orange blossom, honey and baking spices to a wine connoisseur’s taste buds, which are later rounded out with notes of grilled pineapple and honeysuckle.
“It’s an extremely aromatic wine,” he said. “And it goes extremely well with food.”
Hartman said he was excited to be a part of showing how Virginia is a world-class wine industry, adding the state is producing outstanding wines especially in the Shenandoah Valley.
As part of being a Governor’s Cup Case recipient, winners are placed on the Gold Medal Wine Trail. A map is also created to pinpoint where all of the winners are located throughout the state.
“I’m glad we can be that dot on this side of the Blue Ridge Mountains,” Hartman said.
By being a Governor’s Cup Case recipient, Hartman said he hopes people will travel to the area to taste wines offered at the vineyard.
“Medals are great, but I hope people enjoy what we do,” he said. “At this point in time, we are really glad for all the support we’ve been given in the past year and we are excited about people coming to the farm.”
Additional wineries in the Shenandoah Valley that received gold medals from the competition were CrossKeys Vineyard, Cave Ridge Vineyard, Shenandoah Vineyard and Muse Vineyard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.