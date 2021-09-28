After a year of discussion, Rockingham County has a plan for addressing ground-mounted solar energy facilities.
The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors voted Wednesday to adopt a solar ordinance and policy, with a few amendments to the proposed aggregate cap and per-site acreage cap, County Administrator Stephen King said in an email Monday.
The ordinance sets the aggregate cap for the total number of acres that could be used for ground-mounted large solar energy facilities that require a special-use permit or rezoning at 1,800 acres, King said. The previous proposal set the aggregate cap at 2,000 acres.
Any ground-mounted large solar energy facility that is approved with a special-use permit or rezoning will count toward the aggregate cap.
The board also approved to include a per-site acreage cap to its solar policy, which is considered land under solar energy facility infrastructure, including panels, transformers and inverters. The per-site acreage cap will be 60 acres, King said.
The approved per-site acreage cap of 60 acres makes the requested 323.6-acre solar farm proposed by Caden Energix Endless Caverns LLC in 2020 no longer viable.
The request, which has been tabled since Oct. 28, would have placed a solar farm on property southwest of Craney Island and Mountain Valley roads south of New Market. The solar farm was proposed to have nearly 95,000 panels — enough to power roughly 6,500 homes a year.
Rhonda Cooper, the county’s director of community development, told the Daily News-Record in July that a handful of solar proposals had been through the preapplication process, but most were in the 25-acre range.
Cooper could not be reached for additional comment Monday.
The adopted solar ordinance will be applied to all sites, whereas the policy will be applied to individual sites.
All ground-mounted solar facilities will have a maximum height limit of 15 feet.
Community meetings are required, by ordinance, to be held no more than six months prior to the submission of a request for a large solar energy facility. Small solar energy facilities are not required to hold community meetings.
The solar ordinance requires all above-ground and underground infrastructure to be recycled or reused as part of a removal plan.
All solar energy facility structures, racks and associated facilities shall have a nonreflective finish or appearance, as stated in the ordinance. Solar panels collecting sunlight should be designed to maximize absorption and minimize glare toward adjoining properties and upward toward aircraft.
A ground-mounted large solar facility over an impervious surface is permitted within eight zoning districts by right, including industrial, general business and planned neighborhood. Ground-mounted solar facilities not installed over impervious surfaces are allowed in seven zoning districts by right, including planned industrial and commercial development.
A special-use permit is required for a large solar facility in prime and general agriculture, general and neighborhood business, rural village, industrial and public services zoning districts.
Ground-mounted small solar facilities, not to exceed 2 acres, are allowed by right in all zoning districts.
Wednesday’s vote wraps up the county’s ground-mounted solar energy discussion, which was put on the fast track in September 2020. After the board tabled the Caden Energix proposal, a solar committee was formed to develop the proposed ordinance and policy.
