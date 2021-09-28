Editor's Note: This story initially indicated the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors approved a proposed solar ordinance and policy. It has been updated with the correct information.
The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors is expected to vote on a proposed policy and ordinance for ground-mounted solar energy facilities with recent amendments during its meeting in October, according to Rhonda Cooper, director of community development.
In an email Tuesday, Cooper said county staff is redrafting the solar proposal to include several changes the board voted on Wednesday, and the ordinance and policy "in its entirety" will be presented to Supervisors on Oct. 13 for consideration.
The amendments to the proposed ordinance and policy include a revised aggregate cap and per-site acreage cap, County Administrator Stephen King said in an email Monday.
The ordinance will set the aggregate cap for the total number of acres that could be used for ground-mounted large solar energy facilities that require a special-use permit or rezoning at 1,800 acres, King said. The previous proposal set the aggregate cap at 2,000 acres.
Any ground-mounted large solar energy facility that is approved with a special-use permit or rezoning will count toward the aggregate cap.
The board also approved to include a per-site acreage cap to its solar policy, which is considered land under solar energy facility infrastructure, including panels, transformers and inverters. The per-site acreage cap will be 60 acres, King said.
The solar ordinance will be applied to all sites, whereas the policy will be applied to individual sites.
Cooper said in an email Tuesday that since the per-site acreage cap was made a policy, an applicant can submit a proposal for any size project and the board can evaluate each on a case-by-case basis. The board can still consider the proposed 323.6-acre solar farm requested by Caden Energix Endless Caverns LLC, which has been tables since Oct. 28.
The request will place a solar farm on property southwest of Craney Island and Mountain Valley roads south of New Market. The solar farm is proposed to have nearly 95,000 panels — enough to power roughly 6,500 homes a year.
Cooper told the Daily News-Record in July that a handful of solar proposals had been through the preapplication process, but most were in the 25-acre range.
All ground-mounted solar facilities will have a maximum height limit of 15 feet.
Community meetings are required, by ordinance, to be held no more than six months prior to the submission of a request for a large solar energy facility. Small solar energy facilities are not required to hold community meetings.
The solar ordinance will require all above-ground and underground infrastructure to be recycled or reused as part of a removal plan.
All solar energy facility structures, racks and associated facilities shall have a nonreflective finish or appearance, as stated in the proposed ordinance. Solar panels collecting sunlight should be designed to maximize absorption and minimize glare toward adjoining properties and upward toward aircraft.
A ground-mounted large solar facility over an impervious surface will be permitted within eight zoning districts by right, including industrial, general business and planned neighborhood. Ground-mounted solar facilities not installed over impervious surfaces are allowed in seven zoning districts by right, including planned industrial and commercial development.
A special-use permit is required for a large solar facility in prime and general agriculture, general and neighborhood business, rural village, industrial and public services zoning districts.
Ground-mounted small solar facilities, not to exceed 2 acres, will be allowed by right in all zoning districts.
