New water rates for the Countryside Sanitary District will go into effect July 1 after the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors approved suggested increases to offset the district’s debt.
During Wednesday’s board meeting, supervisors voted to increase the minimum water usage, increase the base water rate and reduce the tax rate of 29 cents per $100 of assessed value on a home to $0.
Prior to the meeting, Bridgewater Town Council voted to authorize a 40% discount on water sold to the county to service the 16 homeowners in the Countryside Estates subdivision.
Town staff recommended the ordinance’s approval due to the county having no gross margin to use for maintaining the system, a desire to assist the county while remaining fair to other customers and supporting the well-being of the subdivision’s residents.
Without the discount, Rockingham County was looking at increasing rates up to 175% to pay off debt services and fees owed by the district. The Countryside debt is approximately $59,000.
“The county is very appreciative of the work Bridgewater Town Council put into helping us with a reduced purchase rate,” county Finance Director Trish Davidson said. “This is the contributing factor that has allowed the district to decrease the rate from the proposed.”
The original proposal called for the base water rate for up to 4,000 gallons of water to increase from $20 to $55. Residents who use more than 4,000 gallons of water would see bills increase from $5 to $13.75.
A previous public hearing notice stated the average residential water and sewer bill will rise from $25 to $68.75 — an increase of $43.75 per month.
When supervisors met Wednesday, they took action on District 4 Supervisor Bill Kyger’s suggestion that the county adjust the gallon minimum to 5,000 gallons instead of 4,000.
With the minimum usage raised to 5,000 gallons, supervisors approved raising the base water rate from $20 to $50 instead of the proposed $55. Residents who use more than 5,000 gallons of water will see bills increase from $5 to $10 instead of the proposed $13.75 increase.
Davidson said the county will review the rates on an annual basis to ensure operating costs are being covered.
