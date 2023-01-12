One woman's effort to preserve Mauzy's agricultural and rural character proved successful on Wednesday.
At its meeting on Wednesday, the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a request from Patricia "Dee Dee" Sellers to rezone a seven-acre portion of a 197-acre parcel located along the exit 257 interchange at Mauzy for agricultural uses.
The land was zoned for business. County planner Dylan Nicely said approving Sellers' request removes split-zoning on the parcel.
During a 1985 comprehensive rezoning of the county, some area around the exit 257 interchange, including Sellers' seven acres, was zoned for business uses.
Nicely said the area is not within a county-designated "urban growth area," and therefore, wouldn't meet current business district zoning requirements if it were to be proposed to be rezoned to business today.
Sellers told the board that a business zoning is not a good fit for Mauzy because there's no public water and sewer, and it would lose the area's rural character.
Three people spoke in favor of the request, complimenting Sellers' commitment to keeping Rockingham County rural, agricultural and green.
"Please vote yes to allow her to change it to agriculture," said Mauzy resident Cathy Hunter.
Yurt Rezoning Denied
In other business, the board denied a rezoning request from Lindsey Severt, who sought to rezone about 14 acres just past the end of Hensley Hollow Road to an agricultural district.
The request stemmed from county officials issuing a zoning violation in August because two "yurt" short-term rentals found on the property were not permitted in the current zoning. Nicely said, if rezoned to agricultural, Severt could apply for a special-use permit to continue operating the campground.
Rockingham County's Planning Commission in December recommended the request be denied.
Seven people Wednesday asked the board to deny the request. They mentioned concerns regarding wildfires, people unfamiliar with the area and their use of the narrow roads, additional traffic, and fire and rescue personnel's ability to access Hensley Hollow Road in an emergency.
They also cited concerns about trespassers, destruction of roadways that others in the subdivision pay for, littering, and noise.
Supervisor Mike Breeden recognized the concerns raised during the public hearing and said approving the request would be "spot zoning."
"It seems that this would not be a good fit with the rest of the community," he said.
In other business, the board tabled a special-use permit request for Auggie and Victor Cordosa for a small contractors operation at 48 Gravels Road in Linville; and approved a permit for Hans Lehman for a sawmill and expansion of the existing business at 884 Cottontail Trail near Mount Crawford.
