The 64 customers of the Penn Laird Sewer Authority can say goodbye to the system and hello to a higher rate for their sewer bills.
On Wednesday, the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors dissolved the authority and transferred the customers to the Three Springs Water and Sewer system.
The move becomes effective Dec. 1.
The rate for the Three Springs Water and Sewer system is $7 for the first 1,000 gallons, an increase from the $6 on the Penn Laird Sewer Authority.
The rate is then $5.40 for every 1,000 gallons thereafter, according to county documents, an increase from the $5.15 per every 1,000 gallons after paid by current Penn Laird customers.
Rockingham County Department of Public Works will notify customers of the change.
In a previous interview, County Administrator Stephen King said the authority was created to extend sewer service in the area it serves and replace the existing infrastructure that was failing at the time.
Penn Laird customers were already subscribed to the Three Springs Water and Sewer system for water service, King said. Penn Laird customers were to see an increase in their bills when the Three Springs system was adjusted, but that never happened due to an "oversight" on the county's part, he said.
Bold Attraction
In other business, plans to make Bridgewater's Sipe Center more noticeable to the public received the green light from the board.
The Bridgewater Town Council in August approved a plan for the town to seek funding from the county for brown guide signs along Interstate 81, its exit ramps and along Va. 257 to direct travelers to the Sipe Center.
In April, Rockingham County offered its seven incorporated towns up to $50,000 in grant funding using revenue from the county's transient occupancy tax, said Casey Armstrong, assistant county administrator. In July, the board approved funding for the six other towns, and Bridgewater was the last to apply for the program.
"For informative purposes, it will signal to people where Bridgewater’s Sipe Center is, and how to get there from Interstate 81," town officials wrote in the application for funding. "But more importantly, we believe the supplemental guide signs will create a greater awareness of not only Sipe Center, but Bridgewater as a whole.
"With an average combined daily traffic volume of over 58,000 vehicles per day at these locations on I-81, these supplemental signs will help create the idea that there is something special that is worth checking out in Bridgewater."
Town officials said they would submit an application for signage through the Virginia Department of Transportation's directional signing program. The program will complete field studies to determine the location of the new signs, followed by design and production.
The timeline to complete the project would be about six months, town officials said.
Officials estimate the cost of the signage at $34,000, with ramp signs costing approximately $8,000. Additional signage along Va. 257 and its intersections with U.S. 11 and Va. 42 would cost about $8,000.
Clean Proposal?
Although the supervisors denied a rezoning request from Eco Suds LLC, a car wash may still be on the way for the southwest corner of Stone Spring and Port Republic roads.
County planner Dylan Nicely said the Texas-based company sought to rezone two parcels at the intersection, one zoned for agriculture and the other for business, both to a business district with conditions.
Eco Suds also submitted a site plan for a car wash on both lots if the rezoning were approved, Nicely said.
In response to a question from Supervisor Dewey Ritchie, engineer Seth Roderick, who represented Eco Suds, said it would be feasible for a car wash to be built on the parcel already zoned for business even if the rezoning request was denied.
Rezoning would give the developer more space to build the car wash, Roderick said.
The corner lot's existing zoning allows a car wash by-right, but approval of Eco Suds' proposal would have bound it to submitted conditions, such as some restricted uses and certain materials to be used on the building's facade.
Two people spoke in opposition to the request. Janice Allen Boyd, an adjacent property owner, said a car wash would not be suitable on the site's prime location. There is also a commercial carwash within sight of this proposal's location, she said.
She also raised concerns with the site's entrance and exit, and said surrounding lots for sale would make way for a "superb site for a high-scale building to be built."
"A professional office building, another miniature Altitude building, and even a hotel, which would serve the hospital and JMU parents and friends, would be much more desirable," she said.
Chair Sallie Wolfe-Garrison and Supervisors Bill Kyger, Rick Chandler and Mike Breeden voted to deny the rezoning request. Ritchie dissented.
