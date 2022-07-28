The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors endorsed grant applications for two transportation projects along U.S. 33 to be considered for state funding.
On Wednesday, Don Komara, Virginia Department of Transportation residency administrator, asked the board to consider resolutions for projects to be submitted for funding under VDOT’s Smart Scale program. The initiative, which requires resolutions of support from localities, is funded by grants.
The board endorsed proposed improvements at U.S. 33 and Island Ford Road for a signalized, partial restricted crossing U-turn, and to build a dedicated crossover for southbound through and left-turn movements.
At this intersection, VDOT officials estimate crashes would be reduced by 35%, and traffic delays be lessened by 112 seconds.
The second resolution approved Wednesday is for the intersection of U.S. 33 and Cross Keys Road and Indian Trail Road, where VDOT proposes a signalized restricted crossing U-turn intersection. Drivers would divert a left turn and through movements on Cross Keys Road and Indian Trail Road to make a right turn, then a U-turn at traffic signals, according to VDOT.
VDOT estimates crashes would be reduced by 35%, and traffic times lessened by two minutes.
An application for a proposed thru-cut at the U.S. 33, Resort Drive and Mount Olivet Church Road intersection was withdrawn by the board after supervisors raised questions about the proposal’s unconventional nature at its last meeting.
A thru-cut at that intersection would mean through traffic movements would be restricted between Resort Drive and Mount Olivet Church Road. Vehicles would make a U-turn at the Rockingham Pike and East Point Road signal and at McGaheysville Road, about a third of a mile away from Resort Drive.
At their last meeting, supervisors endorsed a resolution for the U.S. 340 and Island Ford Road intersection, where VDOT proposes to install a traffic light. An unsignalized, restricted crossing U-turn along U.S. 33, near Rockingham Park Way, was also endorsed by the board July 13.
Brad Reed, district planner for VDOT, said the applications must be submitted by Monday. VDOT officials will review and make a decision on funding in January, and the Commonwealth Transportation Board will decide on a final recommendation for funding in June.
Construction on approved projects would begin in 2029, Reed said.
Tourism Projects
In other business, funding for projects that would enhance six Rockingham County towns were unanimously approved by the board.
Town officials were invited to apply for $50,000 in funding for projects that would improve tourism in their communities, with money coming from the county’s transient occupancy tax.
Mount Crawford officials sought funding for its boat launch along the North River, and Elkton would use its money for its downtown market pavilion project.
Dayton and Grottoes officials would use their funding for improved signage and beautification.
Broadway sought funding for improvements at Heritage Park, and Timberville applied for enhancements at American Legion Park.
Bridgewater officials have not yet submitted an application for funding, but the Board of Supervisors will consider their request once it is received, according to Josh Gooden, the county’s director of economic development and tourism.
Contracting Business
After much discussion Wednesday, supervisors approved a special-use permit for a small contracting business at 87 Weaver Road.
Brandon Riddleberger, who operates a plumbing business, sought to use the property and existing buildings for equipment and material storage, and for an office with two on-site employees.
Five people spoke in opposition, citing the impact the proposed use may have on their property values, as well as concerns with traffic. Two people spoke in favor, saying that the business would actually improve the area because the previous owner did not take care of the property.
Chair Sallie Wolfe-Garrison cited the county’s comprehensive plan, which identifies that community residential areas may have “a variety of shops and offices at the core or edge of the neighborhood center that supply weekly needs of a household.” She requested conditions be imposed, to “further facilitate a nonintrusive co-existence of neighbors.”
The site will have the lesser of four employees or the number designated through the septic permitting process from the Virginia Department of Health. The property will not have a public retail access.
Equipment and vehicles will be stored on the south side of the property or between two existing buildings on the site. Parking for on-site employees’ vehicles will be limited to regular business hours, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
VDOT designated the parcel as a “low volume commercial entrance” that allows up to 50 vehicle trips. Wolfe-Garrison said a vehicle entering the parcel constitutes one trip and the same vehicle exiting the parcel constitutes a second trip.
And after conferring with legal authorities and the zoning office, a natural, vegetative buffer should be placed on the north side of the property.
