Nine months after the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors approved a request for a condominium development, developers are back to the drawing board after a lack of investor interest.
The board approved a request by Cosner Investments LLC for a 5-acre portion of a 10-acre parcel from general agricultural to planned multifamily use for the development of Locust Grove Village — a four-condominium development with no more than 86 condos.
The parcel is located on the southeast side of Boyers Road south of Stone Spring Road.
During a public hearing in April, Seth Roderick, a representative for Cosner Investments LLC, said the goal was to create a different living environment for those who want condominium-style housing without the ownership, maintenance or responsibilities, while in a rural setting.
Since the board’s approval, investors couldn’t be found for the development, leading Cosner Investments to seek an amendment to the plan description to replace “condominium” with “apartment.”
“The difference is one of ownership,” said Rhonda Cooper, director of community development for the county.
Cosner Investments requested that the board waive the requirement for a public hearing, but Supervisor Rick Chandler disagreed and moved to deny the request.
In a unanimous vote, a public hearing will be required before the board decides whether to allow Locus Grove Village to change from condos to apartments.
Wednesday’s action was nothing new to the development as the original request was tabled twice due to public concerns. Revisions to the master plan, proffer statements and inclusion of a memorandum of understanding to extend public utilities were enough to get Planning Commission’s approval in March.
The new request will need to go through Planning Commission and the Board of Supervisors, which could take two months, according to Cooper.
The board also considered a special-use permit for Holtzman Properties that was tabled during the Jan. 8 meeting.
Holtzman Properties sought to have a convenience store with gas pumps on property located on the west side of Bergton Road. The board had tabled the request to get concerns raised at a public hearing addressed.
The request was unanimously approved.
