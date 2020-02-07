The Rockingham County Board of Zoning Appeals denied a request to reconsider a determination that a property owner had an unauthorized “automobile graveyard.”
The board met Wednesday for its nearly annual meeting to hear two cases and elect new officers.
Members serve a term of five years and represent the five districts in Rockingham County. Members are George Whitmore, Keith Hurst, Jon Ritenour, Michael Harvey and Charles Dean.
Harvey was elected to serve as chairman and Dean was elected vice chairman.
Harvey also serves on the county’s Planning Commission, representing District 4, which includes Bridgewater and Mount Crawford, the North River area, and the communities of Briery Branch, Montezuma, Pleasant Valley, Ottobine, and a portion of Hinton.
After officer elections, the board held two public hearings.
The first hearing was for a request from T.C. and Barb Frye, who requested a zoning variance of 9 inches at the southeast corner of their garage to obtain a permit to construct a swimming pool.
The applicants purchased the property, located off Mesinetto Creek Drive, in 2019 and recently learned that they are 9 inches too close to the property line, according to the zoning appeal staff report.
Diana Stultz, zoning administrator for the county, said the board approved the variance and only the applicants spoke during the hearing.
The board also considered a request by Robert Dudley, who sought to appeal a zoning violation for an automobile graveyard on property on the west side of Happy Valley Road.
In the zoning appeal application, Dudley said he does not operate an automobile graveyard, but is a car collector who restores cars when he has time and money.
Dudley wrote that he owns 21 vehicles, three tractors and several other pieces of maintenance equipment, and is in the process of purchasing another unit that would be licensed and driven.
“[I have] been at this property 25 years,” he wrote. “Neighbor built next to property line, but with trees can not see units without coming across fence. These units are personal use and no parts or stripping of any vehicle has ever taken place or been sold or given away.”
Kelly Getz, deputy zoning administrator for the county, said in a memo that after receiving a complaint, he and Stultz visited the property on Nov. 15 and found multiple “junked and/or inoperable vehicles and refuse around the site.”
According to county code, an auto graveyard is any lot or area exposed to the weather upon which more than three inoperable motor vehicles of any kind are located.
Stultz said several people spoke during the public hearing, including the county’s attorney, a code enforcement officer and the applicant's daughter.
The request was ultimately denied, according to Stultz, and the automobile graveyard was deemed illegal.
Sounds like the fellow has lived out in the country for a long time with no one bothering him and now has some new neighbors dedicated to making his life miserable. People have different interests and it's not like this is in town for the whole world to see. Leave the old guy alone.
