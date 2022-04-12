The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors is slated to set a real estate tax rate and hear County Administrator Stephen King’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2022-23 at its meeting Wednesday.
County staff will propose a 68-cent tax rate for every $100 of assessed value because, according to Finance Director Trish Davidson, that’s the amount of money needed to balance the county’s expenditures.
The current real estate tax rate is 74 cents per $100. The board has previously announced its intention to lower the rate because property values increased across the county under the latest assessment, which took effect this year.
The reassessment process, which the county does every four years, coincided with a large spike real estate values seen across the region and country, leading to higher tax bills. Some residents have questioned the higher bills, asking what the county is providing them in exchange for more money.
“No, we’re not improving people’s homes, but we are improving the things that allow them to continue to live here,” said Sallie Wolfe-Garrison, chair of the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors, in a previous interview with the Daily News-Record. “That’s what we as a locality have an obligation to do.”
Davidson also said that because Rockingham County reassesses property value every four years, it’s important to set a rate not just for fiscal year 2022-23 but to have it sustain until fiscal year 2027.
“We want to set a rate we can live with for the next four years,” she said.
The proposed 68-cent tax rate will bring in an additional $10.5 million into county coffers, Davidson said. Notably, that adds about $2.5 million for school projects, $1.5 million for debt services, $750,000 for fire and rescue, $800,000 for Virginia Retirement System, an apparatus replacement fund of $1.5 million for fire and rescue equipment, and $1.5 million for a 5% pay increase for eligible county employees, she said.
Financially, the county’s priorities are public safety, paying off debt and projects under the capital improvements plan, Davidson said. By paying off debt, the county will only owe on two of its capital projects – the Port Republic Road Fire and Rescue station, and construction of a new building for the Community Services Board, Davidson said.
Other projects, like improvements at the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center, the Elkton Fire and Rescue station and Rockingham Park at the Crossroads can be paid with cash, officials said.
With a 68-cent tax rate, someone with a $250,000 property assessment would pay an additional $387 annually, according to county documents.
The total amount for the proposed budget is about $448 million, according to county documents. Last year, supervisors approved a $402.9 million budget, but there’s been $15 million in amendments, Davidson said.
County staff is also proposing an elimination of the vehicle license fee, according to Davidson. She said this is to relieve the burden on taxpayers from the reassessment.
According to the fee compendium, the annual license fee for all general cars, trucks and buses is $20 and the annual license fee for motorcycles is $7.50.
The annual license fee for all trailers and semitrailers under 1,500 pounds is $6.50, and those with trailers or semitrailers greater than 1,500 pounds pay $15.
County staff is also proposing changes at the landfill. Staff propose no charge for residential waste under 250 pounds, but would add a fee of $54 per ton for residential waste over 250 pounds.
King said the county’s enterprise fund sustains the landfill, and no tax dollars go to it.
Rockingham County is also expected to receive $15.9 million from the American Rescue Plan Act. The county received the first $7.9 million in 2021, but it has not received the second round at this point.
The board has not taken action on any of the ARPA funding, Davidson said, but staff is expected to propose its ideas once the plan for broadband infrastructure develops. Davidson said $8.63 million would go to a broadband partnership, and over $7 million would replace revenue loss in the public sector.
On April 27, the Board of Supervisors is expected to adopt the budget for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1.
A public hearing for the proposed budget is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Rockingham County Administration Center in Harrisonburg.
Special-Use Permits
The board will also consider requests for three special-use permits at the meeting.
James and LaVaun Janney of Broadway are requesting a permit for an agritourism recreational lodge on 7 acres at 15030 North Mountain Road.
According to county documents, the Janneys propose four 12-by-34-foot guest lodges for overnight farm visits. Each cabin would include a bedroom, bathroom and an open living space.
“Educating the public concerning modern farming practices has been an epicenter of our lives for many years and these cabins would be another extension of that quest,” the Janneys said in a letter to county officials.
In the future, the Janneys said, they’d like to host “small camps for children without the benefit of a rural upbringing in hopes of ensuring positive associations with agriculture for all youth.”
At most, there would be an additional eight vehicles accessing the property, most of which would occur between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., the Janneys said. They said they would be “diligent” in recommending local businesses, restaurants and nearby attractions to visitors.
If approved, a tourist lodging permit is required from the Virginia Department of Health. Additionally, if plans to hold an overnight children’s camp came to fruition, a summer camp permit would also need to be issued by VDH.
The property, which is on 31 acres of land, is zoned general agricultural. Rockingham County code allows for recreational lodges by special-use permit in these districts.
In other business, Chris Showalter of Dayton is requesting a special-use permit to extend his woodworking shop north of Koogler Road just west of West Dry River Road.
In 1996, the board approved a special-use permit at the property. Showalter now requests an expansion of the business to build portable storage sheds in an existing 50-by-60-foot building.
In his application, Showalter said there would be four employees and approximately five customers a week. Hours of operation would by Monday through Friday, no earlier than 7:30 a.m. and no later than 9 p.m.
And Mill Creek Country Store, located at 7061 Trimble Road in Port Republic, is requesting a special-use permit for wine and beer sales at the existing convenience store.
The board unanimously approved a special-use permit for the store in 2018, but prohibited alcohol and tobacco sales. At that time, neighbors raised concerns about the property’s location in the Cross Keys Battlefield.
Public hearings for the special-use permits are scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.
