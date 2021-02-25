For the first time in nearly 20 years, tax rates and user fees for 16 homeowners in the Countryside Estates subdivision are being proposed to change.
In 2002, the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors created the Countryside Sanitary District to service the subdivision near Bridgewater and Mount Crawford, according to Daily News-Record archives.
When the district was created, it allowed the county to purchase water from the town of Bridgewater and sell it to those living in the subdivision for a set rate of $20 per month for water service up to 4,000 gallons. It costs an additional $5 for every 1,000 gallons over 4,000.
During Wednesday’s supervisors meeting, Finance Director Trish Davidson said staff recommended the water rate change from $20 to $50 for water service up to 4,000 gallons. The rate for every 1,000 gallons over 5,000 would increase from $5 to $13.75.
The reason for the water rate increase is pay off debt services and fees owed by the Countryside Sanitary District.
Davidson said the district has a debt service of $11,000 per year. As of Thursday, the debt totals $59,000.
Supervisors began discussing the possibility of increasing the water rates during a budget work session Friday, where it was first proposed to increase the rates and tax rates.
At the time, supervisors were considering raising the tax rate of 29 cents per $100 of assessed value on a home to 35 cents to assist with paying off the debt.
“We have to do this,” District 4 Supervisor Bill Kyger said Friday.
When Davidson returned to the board on Wednesday, a new proposal was presented.
“The finance committee recommended the water and sewer fund pay off the debt,” Davidson said. “If the fund were to pay off the debt, then we would cancel that tax that is charged, but still need to change the operating rate.”
Davidson said Thursday that the water and sewer fund would be able to pay off the debt in full with funds still remaining.
Kyger asked the board Wednesday to consider paying off the debt service with the water and sewer funds, remove the tax rate and adopt the increased water fee structure as presented.
Davidson said she is working to advertise public hearings for the changes to be held on March 24, as well as notifying residents of the changes that could be in effect by July 1.
Other items on Wednesday’s agenda included the consideration of a special-use permit for a farm market located off Friedens Church Road.
Kelly Getz, the county’s zoning administrator, said Joseph Ulmer has been operating a produce stand on Dinkel Avenue since 2016 and is seeking to relocate.
According to the special-use permit application, Ulmer is seeking to build a pavilion to sell produce and a greenhouse for production off nearly 2 acres on Friedens Church Road. There will also be an option for picking strawberries and pumpkins, as well as a corn maze on the property.
To qualify, 25% of products will need to be agricultural products produced in the county.
Supervisors raised no objections to the special-use permit and approved it unanimously.
“I am excited about this opportunity that we have,” Ulmer said.
