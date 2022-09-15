While the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors lowered the county’s personal property tax rate for vehicles, drivers shouldn’t expect lower bills.
The action, which reduced the rate from $3 to $2.65 for every $100 of assessed value, was approved unanimously by the board on Wednesday. Vehicle assessments went up this year because of inflation and other factors, meaning the lower rate will be applied to higher values than previous years, county officials said.
The new rate is effective for this year’s billing period, as well as 2023 and 2024.
The lower rate also holds the line for revenue in the county’s fiscal year 2023 budget, which took effect July 1.
County Attorney Tom Miller said Rockingham County officials were able to adjust the rate after the General Assembly approved a bill last legislative session authorizing counties to do so.
Vehicles registered in Rockingham County on Jan. 1 of each year are taxed and assessed by the Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office.
No one spoke for or against the rate at the public hearing Wednesday.
Bills for personal property go out in October and are due in December.
Wednesday’s vote is the second action the board has taken this year regarding the costs associated with owning a vehicle in the county. When supervisors approved the budget earlier this year, they voted to eliminate the vehicle license fee, but also set the real estate tax rate at 68 cents for every $100 of assessed value.
The annual license fee was $20 for all cars, trucks and buses, and $7.50 for motorcycles.
Special-Use Permits
In other business, the board unanimously voted to approve four special-use permits.
David Shank sought a permit for a machinery and equipment center on his property along Beaver Creek Road. County zoning administrator Kelly Getz said Shank has grown his business to the point where a permit is required.
Land and Home LLC requested a special-use permit for an office and shop using its existing buildings at 354 Boyers Road.
Weldon Heatwole asked for a special-use permit for an additional dwelling on his property, located on the east side of Nicholson Road just south of U.S. 33, for his son’s family to be able to live on the farm and help in its operations.
“Keeping families on the farm is a good move,” said Supervisor Mike Breeden, who participated in the meeting virtually.
And Cedar Run Church of the Brethren, located in Broadway, wanted a special-use permit to expand its existing cemetery on 2 acres of a nearby parcel.
“I hope you don’t have things happening too fast in there, just for the congregation’s sake,” said Supervisor Sallie Wolfe-Garrison.
