The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors approved a joint rezoning and special-use permit request during its meeting Wednesday to allow for the operation of a small contractor’s business on property in McGaheysville.
The rezoning request was from Travis Lam, who sought to rezone a 2.74-acre portion of a 4.68-acre parcel zoned medium density residential to general agriculture. The property is located at 495 Willow Rose Drive in McGaheysville.
The special-use permit request came from Tyler Austin, an operations manager with Racey Engineering.
Austin told the board Wednesday that when the former small contractor’s business structure was rebuilt in 2017, it was no longer in compliance with the R-2 zoning. The request for the rezoning and special-use permit were made to bring the structure into compliance.
The existing 60-by-80-foot metal building will be used as a small contractor’s business and house an office for Lams Construction LLC. The building will also be the primary storage area for tools and equipment, as well as a maintenance shop for equipment, trucks and tools.
The hours of operation will be from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Austin stated there will be roughly six employees at the office and no customer trips are anticipated.
— Staff Report
