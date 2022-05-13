Plans for a self-storage facility off of U.S. 33 near Rockingham Park were approved by the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday.
Huber Group LLC, of Windermere, Fla., proposed a two-story, 38,900-square-foot building, along with four separate 2,500-square-foot storage structures and a 22-space recreational vehicle storage canopy.
All supervisors voted in favor of the request, except District 4 Supervisor Bill Kyger, who was absent.
Updated plans include space for the four standalone buildings and level the back end of the property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.