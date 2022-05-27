The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors approved a proposed plan from the Virginia Department of Transportation for improvements to some of the county’s roads Wednesday.
Don Komara, VDOT residency administrator, said the six-year improvement plan is a draft for projects in fiscal 2023-24 through 2027-28, but the projects in the first two years are pretty solid.
This summer, VDOT crews will pave Shirttail Alley, Cemetery Road, South Whitesel Church Road and Packsaddle Road, Komara said.
The estimated cost for those projects is $1.64 million.
Paving Hightown Lane, Michael Lane and Linhoss Road are on VDOT’s docket for summer 2023.
The estimated cost for the three improvements in 2023 amounts to $765,000.
The plan after that is flexible and subject to change, Komara said.
VDOT officials slated three projects for the sixth year, including Coakley Town Road, Williams Run Road and Thompson Road.
The board held a public hearing on the plan, and no comments were received. Supervisors unanimously approved the draft.
Komara also gave an update on a project on Va. 682, Friedens Church Road, and said it “is going well.”
For travelers, the Friedens Church Road project presents a yearlong, 3-mile detour as officials replace the Friedens Church Road bridge over Pleasant Run.
Bids for the Va. 259 bridge, near J. Frank Hillyard Middle School in Broadway, opened Wednesday, according to Komara.
He also reminded the board that a public hearing for a six-lane widening project on Interstate 81 through Harrisonburg is scheduled for June 28 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Pleasant Valley Elementary School in Harrisonburg.
