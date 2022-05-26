Rockingham County didn’t exactly get flooded with bids when officials opened up the invitation process to build the Taylor Spring Detention Basin for the Lake Shenandoah Stormwater Control Authority in April.
According to county officials, Rockingham County only received one bid for the project’s construction at $1.8 million — “more than double what we were expecting it to be,” said Trish Davidson, assistant county administrator.
Per staff’s recommendation, the Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to cancel the bid and allow staff to reissue the proposal Wednesday.
Davidson said it will be reissued today.
In February, Rockingham County was awarded a $730,000 grant from the state and federal governments to build a new stormwater detention basin to prevent flooding in the Lake Shenandoah area.
The stormwater facility is proposed to be located on undeveloped land between the Barrington, Kentshire Estates, Lakewood, Taylor Spring and Taylor Grove subdivisions.
People in this area have been paying an additional annual tax of 8 cents per square foot of rooftop area to mitigate flooding.
In the grant application, county officials said the basin outlet structure would be designed to release water at a controlled rate, reducing the frequency of damaging floods downstream.
According to county documents, the project will consist of a 6.63-acre dry detention basin that seeks to provide protection for a 25-year storm event. It consists of a 19-foot-high earthen embankment, along with an outlet control structure designed to release water at a controlled rate to reduce the frequency and intensity of flood events.
The total approved project cost is $765,000, according to county documents, with the county paying $36,500 and the rest coming from state and federal sources.
Neighborhoods near Lake Shenandoah began to experience flooding from stormwater runoff 12 years ago, leading Rockingham County officials to partner with The Timmons Group to study the characteristics of the Lake Shenandoah watershed, along with stormwater flooding problems and potential solutions.
In 2018, unusually high rainfall led to flooding at nearby homes and properties, and county officials created a stormwater advisory committee to look into problems at the basin. A year later, the Lake Shenandoah Stormwater Control Authority was formed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.