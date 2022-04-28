The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors put its foot on the accelerator to put the county’s vehicle license fee in the rearview mirror, as its members repealed the charge at its meeting Wednesday.
Chair Sallie Wolfe-Garrison and Supervisors Bill Kyger, Rick Chandler and Michael Breeden voted for its repeal, with Supervisor Dewey Ritchie in opposition.
At the board’s meeting April 13, Ritchie said he voted against the proposed 68-cent real estate tax rate, so that county officials could keep the vehicle license fee. He said keeping the fee allows officials to lower the tax rate by a penny, for a wash in terms of revenue.
Ritchie’s campaign to maintain the vehicle license fee at that meeting was unsuccessful, as Wolfe-Garrison, Kyger, Chandler and Breeden all voted to adopt the 68-cent real estate tax rate.
The annual license fee was $20 for all cars, trucks and buses, and $7.50 for motorcycles.
Supervisors unanimously adopted the fee compendium, which outlines all county fees in one location on the county’s website.
In other business, supervisors adopted the capital improvements plan for fiscal years 2023-27, which guides and recommends investments such as the Elkton Area Response Station, and a $10.1 million allocation to renovate Broadway High School.
Self-Storage Facility Tabled
Supervisors tabled a request for a special-use permit for a mini-storage facility along U.S. 33, near Rockingham Park Way.
County documents show that Huber Group LLC, of Windermere, Fla., proposed a two-story, 38,900-square-foot building, along with four separate 2,500-square-foot storage structures and a 22-space recreational vehicle storage canopy.
Chandler raised concerns of the language of the special-use permit and wanted to ensure the facility fits in with the surrounding landscape of the park and that area.
“We don’t like to word these types of things here in the meeting on the fly,” said County Attorney Thomas Miller.
Adjoining property owner Dennis Myers was worried lighting from the facility would impact his residence if the facility is approved. Carl Snyder of Valley Engineering said the developers would adhere to the county’s lighting ordinance, and it would be mounted down, not affecting Myers’ property.
In other business, a rezoning request from Saber Khoshnaw and Bashdar Azeez was withdrawn. Khoshnaw and Azeez sought to rezone a lot at 1851 Garbers Church Road from an agricultural to a business district.
Nothing was proffered for the site, making all business uses available if approved. Earlier this month, the Planning Commission voted 4-1 to recommend approval. Commissioner Michael Harvey was in opposition, according to Planning Commission meeting minutes.
