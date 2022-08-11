The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors has pumped the brakes on a proposed dirt bike training facility.
At its meeting Wednesday, Chair Sallie Wolfe-Garrison and Supervisors Rick Chandler, Mike Breeden and Dewey Ritchie voted to table the request from Andrew Rodgers, who sought a special-use permit for the facility at 1445 Trinity Church Road. Supervisor Bill Kyger was absent.
“There’s still some questions I have, but I feel like I’m a little better educated as to what’s being proposed,” Chandler said. “I think I would like to make a motion to further consider this.”
Rodgers said the curriculum taught at the course would be consistent with regulations from the Motorcycle Safety Federation. The dirt bikes would be maintained by Rodgers.
There would be a class on weekends and once during the week, Rodgers said. It is a two-day course and each class would be about five hours.
Liability insurance is carried per person per bike, Rodgers said, and the two instructors are certified through the Motorcycle Safety Federation. There are no plans to expand the facility if it is approved by the Board of Supervisors.
There would be no riding outside the days of training. Racing is prohibited, Rodgers said.
At most, eight bikes would be going at one time, with a maximum speed of 15 to 20 mph, Rodgers said. He said he plans to put a permanent bathroom on the site. Temporary portable toilets would be used in the interim.
For now, the facility would only train on two-wheel dirt bikes, Rodgers said. ATV training could be offered in the future, he said.
During Wednesday’s public hearing, two people had questions and concerns with the proposal, and one speaker was against. All identified themselves as having property near the proposed site.
“We’ve enjoyed the beauty and quietness of that area,” Jimmie Ritchie said. “And this is a pretty big concern for us to think about that being disrupted, not only from a quality of life standpoint having a facility like that — literally, in our case, in our front yard — and also what that means to the value of our property.”
Rodgers said “the typical decibel level we’ll be dealing with is 58.8, all the way up to 70 decibels” at the property’s closest neighbor. A common conversation is 60 decibels, he said.
In his application, Rodgers wrote the bikes have “quiet exhaust.”
Another speaker, Robert Ritchie, said that while he is all for safety training, he wants more information about Rodgers’ plans.
“Some of the residents are within 50 yards of this facility, and depending on the noise and the traffic and stuff, that may be a problem,” he said.
‘A Christian School In East Rockingham’
In other business, Supervisors unanimously approved a special-use permit for the Upper Room Church to operate a small private school at its facility, located at 14890 Rockingham Pike in Elkton.
A private school operated at the facility until 2010, according to the Rev. Barbara Hensley, pastor at the church.
“We have had great desire to reopen this school,” she said.
Hensley said the school may have about 30 students from kindergarten to 12th grade. There would be five employees, and operating hours would be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
She said the school would offer an independent and individual study, and an “accelerated Christian education.” One person spoke in favor of the request, and no one spoke in opposition.
“It’s an opportunity to have a Christian school in east Rockingham,” Hensley said.
In its case report, officials with the Virginia Department of Transportation wrote the school would not have a negative impact on Rockingham Pike.
Supervisors also approved a special-use permit for John Branner, who plans to build an additional dwelling at 17803 Little Dry River Road in Fulks Run.
A special-use permit for Philip Hoover, of Dayton, was also approved. Hoover plans to build a large utility building for personal use at 2764 Honey Run Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.