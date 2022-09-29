The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors tabled its proposed commercial dog kennel ordinance on Wednesday, following what most public hearing speakers asked the governing body to do.
Chair Sallie Wolfe-Garrison and Supervisors Dewey Ritchie, Michael Breeden and Rick Chandler voted to table the ordinance. Supervisor Bill Kyger was absent.
Chandler said it was “clear” to him that the proposal needed further consideration, and he didn’t expect to vote on it Wednesday. The draft proposal aims to prevent puppy mills from operating in the county.
In total, four people spoke in favor of the draft at the hearing and 11 raised questions and concerns. Evelyn Shank, who plans to breed dogs on her property, said she appreciated the care and compassion required for the dogs under the proposal, but for people who run kennels as a secondary income source, the number of dogs needs to be high enough for them to make a profit
“Less numbers are not necessarily a guarantee that the puppies are going to be taken care of,” she said.
Myron Rhodes raised concerns about how a restrictive ordinance would affect owners financially, and said stricter rules would inadvertently punish kennel operators who have always run safe kennels.
“We have a mechanism to handle abuse or neglect of an animal — it’s called criminal charges,” he said.
Carolyn Peake urged the board to adopt the ordinance to “ensure that humane treatment of these animals will occur here in our county.”
“I was thrilled to see this ordinance, and thank you to the staff and members of the board who worked on this,” she said. “It’s thoughtful, it’s comprehensive, it leads to a very humane treatment of animals.”
Joe Janocka requested the draft be looked at further, and said it doesn’t take into consideration those who have safely raised puppies in Rockingham County for years.
“In our opinion, the proposed ordinance as it stands now is a one-size-fits-all to a problem that does need to be addressed, I understand that,” Janocka said. “What we’re asking [is] there be a grandfather clause for us who have been responsible, conscientious for years.”
The rules would require all commercial kennel operations to be set back 150 feet from property lines, or 75 feet with approval from the adjoining landowner. Kennels would also need to be set back 100 feet from roads.
Kennel owners would need to submit a plan to county staff for proper waste disposal. The ordinance requires animals to be inside from 9 p.m. until 7 a.m., and dogs must have daily exercise and play time.
The county’s zoning office would inspect kennels twice a year — one unannounced and one by appointment — and handle enforcement. Violators of the ordinance may have their special-use permit revoked.
Supervisors still haven’t decided the range of litters, or breeding female dogs, commercial kennels may have in a certain time frame. While originally written to count breeding females, the most recent proposal allows either four to eight litters per calendar year, or no more than five litters in two consecutive calendar years.
Charley Hall, of the American Kennel Club, and Sharyn Hutchens, on behalf of the Shenandoah Valley Kennel Club, urged the board to mull the proposal further.
In a Sept. 28 letter to the board, Hall wrote that he believes supervisors “owe it to your Planning Commission to table the proposal as they did until such a time that it can be written in a way that strictly defines what a commercial dog kennel is.”
“Again, I would encourage you to continue to work on this ordinance to ensure that the final proposal provides the best protection for dogs, their responsible owners and breeders, and the concerns of the general public,” Hall wrote.
Boyers Crossing
After a controversial housing proposal at the intersection of Port Republic and Boyers roads failed last summer, the Board of Supervisors on Wednesday approved a different request from S&B Ventures, of Mount Crawford, to rezone the 5.7-acre parcel to a planned neighborhood district.
Wolfe-Garrison, Ritchie, Chandler and Breeden voted in favor.
County planner Dylan Nicely said S&B Ventures plans to build up to 85 residential units. A draft site plan shows four buildings for town homes, two apartment buildings and another building for mixed use.
Attorney Todd Rhea, on behalf of applicants Bob and Nikoo Bakhtiar, said the pair took careful consideration in addressing concerns raised last year, and removed the proposed storage unit and apartment complex along Boyers Road.
“We committed from day one to proactively address as many of these concerns and objections as possible in a thoughtful and substantive fashion,” Rhea said.
According to VDOT, the proposal would not have a substantial impact on adjacent roadways. Nicely said access on Port Republic Road would be right-in, right-out, and Boyers Road would have a full entrance with a proposed public street through the development.
Keith Spitzer, who lives in the Barrington subdivision, said the request was better than last year’s, but it may negatively impact traffic flow on Boyers Road and entrances to subdivisions and businesses.
“You have to do something about all those entrances on Boyers Road,” he said.
Kim Sandum, with the Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley, raised similar concerns and questioned the commercial uses for the building, the number of parking spots proposed and what would keep motorists from cutting through the property to avoid the intersection of Boyers and Port roads.
Rhea said the proposal was VDOT-driven and also in-line with the county’s comprehensive plan and its plans for the Stone Spring Urban Development Area.
“This new public road coming in off the north side of the site is designed to allow for entrances and convenient development and [an] integrated way for those future parcels,” Rhea said.
Ritchie said he was “suspicious” of enrollment projections from Rockingham County Public Schools on how such a proposal would impact the school division. According to county documents, RCPS projects that 85 town homes at Boyers Crossing would add five students at Spotswood High School and Montevideo Middle School, and 10 at Cub Run Elementary School.
“This is going to have a direct impact with we’re going to have to end up doing with schools,” Ritchie said.
Rockingham County’s Planning Commission recommended approval of the request.
