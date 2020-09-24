The Lake Shenandoah Stormwater Control Authority will consider assessing late fees for property owners who fail to make stormwater fee payments on time.
The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution for the late fees Wednesday, and the authority, which is comprised of the board, will consider it in October.
County Attorney Thomas Miller told supervisors that though the board adopted a stormwater fee rate structure, late payments were not addressed.
Miller presented the resolution stating a late payment penalty of 10% would be added to bills of owners of property in the Lake Shenandoah Watershed who failed to pay all payments due on June 5 and Dec. 5. Payments received after the two dates would be considered late.
Additionally, starting on Jan. 1, there could be interest charged at an annual rate of 10% on all payments that were due on the preceding Dec. 5 due date. Starting July 1, all payments due on the preceding June 5 will have interest calculated monthly.
A public hearing will be held on Oct. 14 on the proposed late fee structure.
In June, the authority adopted a stormwater fee structure setting the annual rate at 8 cents per rooftop square foot per property. For the first bill due in December, the fee will be assessed at 4 cents per rooftop square foot to account for the fee taking effect July 1.
Fees will be assessed until 2030 and are paid with real estate tax bills. The watershed covers an area east-southeast of the Harrisonburg city limits and includes land between Port Republic Road and U.S. 33.
It is expected that the fees will bring in roughly $2.8 million over a 10-year period and revenue gathered would only be used toward mitigation efforts.
Other items on the board’s agenda included two public hearings on a rezoning case and an ordinance amendment.
Lake Pointe Village Property Owners Association was seeking to rezone approximately 6.51 acres located off Massanetta Springs Road and north of Izaak Walton Drive.
The rezoning is directed to Lake Pointe Village, which is home to several duplex units.
The residential area was originally approved in 2005 by the Board of Supervisors with the condition that the use would be restricted to the addition of two duplexes, or four units. The village is currently home to 18 duplexes.
Patrick Wilcox, senior planner for the county, told the board Wednesday that the association was requesting to change the restrictions from two duplexes to three duplexes to allow for a total of six units.
During the public hearing, adjacent property owner Charles Crosson told board members he was in favor of the rezoning request, as well as the association. Seth Roderick, with Monteverde Engineering and Design Studio, also voiced support of the request.
Jim DeLucas was the only person to voice opposition, citing safety concerns of visibility at both curves in Massanetta Springs Road that create a hazard for pedestrians and cyclists.
“It’s tight and the road is not very wide,” he said.
DeLucas said the additional duplexes would bring more drivers to the area, and adding a sidewalk would help alleviate safety concerns.
Chairman Bill Kyger agreed to discuss the rezoning case with the appropriate officials to address concerns raised. Moving on a motion made by Supervisor Rick Chandler, the request was approved, 5-0.
A second hearing was held to discuss a proposed ordinance amendment on offering motor vehicle detailing at a car wash.
The amendment sought to revise the definition of a car wash to allow motor vehicle detailing and to allow a motor vehicle repair shop to have vehicle detailing and hand-washing of vehicles.
It would also add car wash to the list of special-use permits in agricultural zones and rural village zoning districts.
Bradford Dyjak, director of planning for the county, said the ordinance was a staff-generated housekeeping item.
Chandler was unsure if the ordinance should be considered in an A-1 or A-2 zoning district and motioned to table the ordinance, and it was unanimously.
