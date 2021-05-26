It’s been seven months since the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors agreed to form a committee to address how to tackle future solar farm proposals, and today, the board will hear those recommendations.
During a joint work session, supervisors and planning commissioners will meet with solar study committee members to discuss the draft recommendations for ground-mounted solar energy facilities.
The work session will take place at 3 p.m. at the Rockingham County Administration Center.
The solar committee was formed after the board received a request from Caden Energix Endless Caverns LLC in September to build an approximately 323.6-acre solar farm on property southwest of Craney Island Road and Mountain Valley Road south of New Market.
The farm would be able to generate 31.4 megawatts, or enough to power roughly 6,500 homes a year, and have approximately 95,000 solar panels.
With two months of opposition heard and two votes to table the request, the committee was formed and a look at how Rockingham County could create new solar ordinances began.
The committee is made up of a variety of farmers, environmental activists, lawyers, elected officials and engineers. So far, the committee has discussed everything from permit application requirements to allowing more than one solar facility on a site, as well as studying how neighboring localities have addressed small- and large-scale solar facilities.
The recommendations focus on policies for ground-mounted large solar facilities, ground-mounted small solar facilities and large solar facility and other code changes.
The committee proposed defining a large facility as occupying more than 2 acres. A small facility will not exceed 2 acres.
Current county code does not include acreage requirements for ground-mounted solar facilities.
The committee also recommends defining an energy storage system as “equipment, facilities or devices capable of absorbing energy, storing it for a period of time and redelivering that energy after it has been stored.”
For introducing new ordinances, the committee agreed to recommend an aggregate cap of between 1,400 and 1,900 acres for large solar energy facilities, but had a difficult time formulating a recommendation for a per-site acreage cap.
According to the draft ordinance, there was “considerable discourse” when it came to discussing the per-site acreage cap.
The committee came up with four options for the per-site acreage cap, none of which were agreed upon.
The options include a per-site acreage cap of 30 to 50 acres, 50 to 75 acres, 100 to 200 acres or leaving the size to be considered on a case-by-case basis by the Board of Supervisors. The most preferred option was the 30 to 50 per-site acreage cap.
Committee members provided comments supporting the 30 to 50 per-site acreage cap in the draft presentation, stating it was the conservative approach and does the most to distribute possible financial benefit among landowners.
The second most preferred option was leaving the per-site acreage cap to the discretion of the Board of Supervisors.
According to draft recommendations, two committee members voiced support of the plan, stating it would provide the greatest flexibility and control to the board.
One comment stated the committee’s inability to come to a consensus was “an argument in itself for leaving the decision to the special-use permit process.”
Discussion regarding where solar facilities will be allowed was easier to determine.
The committee recommends allowing ground-mounted large solar facilities over parking lots to be allowed in eight zoning districts by right, including industrial, general business, planned neighborhood and planned commercial development.
Ground-mounted solar facilities not installed over parking lots will be allowed in five zoning districts by right, including planned industrial and commercial development, planned resort and planned medical and research.
A special-use permit will be required for a large solar facility in prime and general agriculture, general and neighborhood business, rural village, industrial and public services zoning districts.
Any ground-mounted small solar facility will be permitted by right in all zoning districts.
The draft recommendations include maximum height requirements for a large solar facility of 15 feet. Any proposals exceeding 15 feet will be considered by the Board of Supervisors on a case-by-case basis.
Small solar facilities also cannot exceed 15 feet in height.
The recommendations also include guidelines for stormwater management, lighting, requiring community meetings for facilities needing a special-use permit, vegetated buffers, and glare and appearance.
A policy was formed to aid decision-making when it comes to solar facility requests.
The recommended policy states the Board of Supervisors will “show preference to the location of solar facilities in non-agricultural areas of the County to encourage the preservation and proper use of land to ensure a readily available source of agricultural, horticultural, and forest products and of open space.”
Preference will also be given to sites that show dual use of the land, such as for grazing or crops and solar facilities, or parking lots and solar facilities, according to the policy.
Facilities proposed to be located in agricultural zoned land, on prime soils or wooded areas will be discouraged. Facilities located on impervious surfaces in business and industrial areas are encouraged.
