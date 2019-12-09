Prior to a public hearing on a proposed resolution declaring Rockingham County a Second Amendment sanctuary on Wednesday, the Board of Supervisors will discuss several action items, as well as recognize retiring District 1 representative Pablo Cuevas.
On Nov. 13, Cuevas asked the board to accept his resignation, effective Jan. 1, due to health and family reasons.
Cuevas, a Shenandoah College and Madison College graduate, was first elected in 1990, representing the towns of Broadway and Timberville and Fulks Run, Bergton, Criders, Lacey Spring and Tenth Legion.
He has served on various board committees, including finance, public works, city and county liaison, school board liaison, towns and county liaison, chamber of commerce and the community criminal justice board. Cuevas also serves as the second vice president of the Virginia Association of Counties board of directors.
Supervisors have scheduled two meetings to address filling the District 1 seat vacancy for Dec. 16 and 18.
The board will also recognize Nicole Terrell, victim witness director, for being awarded the top victim witness program in the state.
Further into the meeting, supervisors will vote on a proclamation to recognize July 27 as Korean War Veterans Armistice Day to mark the anniversary of the negotiated armistice that ended the Korean War.
Supervisors will also vote on an ordinance to move the Fulks Run voting precinct from the Chimney Rock Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9660 back to Fulks Run Elementary School.
The precinct’s polling place was moved from the elementary school in April.
Several committee appointments will be made as spots on the Bicycle Advisory Committee, Community Policy and Management Team, Economic Development Authority, Recreation Commission and Rockingham Recreation Foundation are up for new or renewed appointments.
Other items on Wednesday’s agenda include a public hearing for a senior living facility, which was backed unanimously by Planning Commission.
Andy Piplico, a contract purchaser based in Williamsburg, is requesting to rezone approximately 8.38 acres near the intersection of Rock Port and Port Hills drives for a gated independent senior living community.
The property, located off Stone Spring Road and west of Port Republic Road, is zoned general agricultural.
Bradford Dyjak, director of planning for the county, said during a Planning Commission meeting Nov. 5 that the senior living community, called Crownpoint, would be comprised of 130 “luxury-styled” group home units with one to two bedrooms and 42 attached dwellings of duplexes and rowhouse units. It would be limited to 172 units.
According to the plan description, “Crownpoint will provide residents with a low-maintenance, high-quality standard of living, with on-site concierge and maintenance personnel and proximate access to urgent medical care at Sentara-RMH. A high standard of living will be accomplished through quality construction, improved common areas, maintenance-free private yards and shared amenities, diverse living options, and an emphasis on security to include controlled points of access.”
Group home construction would be done in two phases — a three-story residential structure with an attached community building first and an additional three-story group home second. Duplex and townhouse-style units will be constructed as demand dictates.
Piplico told commissioners that the community would target middle-level income adults, with units available for rent, not for purchase. There would be no age restrictions, but the average age for residents would be 84.
A second rezoning request will be heard from Pete Bonavita, with B.P.M.L. Properties LLC, to rezone 1.81 acres from R-3C, general residential district with conditions, to R-3C with amended proffers.
The property was rezoned to R-3 in 2003, but an additional wing to the original structure has been added and used for professional offices, according to staff reports.
Bonavita is requesting to lease space to other small businesses, such as hair salons and dance studios. The space would be limited to no more than 2,000 square feet.
Planning Commission recommended approval of the request, 5-0, during its November meeting.
Supervisors will recess following the 6 p.m. public hearings to travel to Spotswood High School to receive public comment regarding the Second Amendment sanctuary resolution. The hearing will take place in the gymnasium at around 7:15 p.m.
County Administrator Stephen King said he does not know if the board will take any action on the resolution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.