A solar company from the Sunshine State hopes to be a light in southeastern Rockingham County.
On Oct. 12, the Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on a special-use permit request from Sun Ridge Solar for a large solar energy facility on the south side of U.S. 340, just east of Lynnwood Road.
Sun Ridge Solar is a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources, based out of Juno Beach, Fla. The firm held an informational meeting on the proposal at the Port Republic Town Hall in August, as required by the county’s solar ordinance.
According to county documents, Sun Ridge Solar would use 150 acres of the 563-acre parcel for the solar array. The land is zoned for agricultural uses.
The facility would produce 50 megawatts of power, and has an expected lifecycle up to 35 years, Sun Ridge Solar representatives wrote in the application. Officials have said the project would generate an estimated $5 million in additional tax revenue throughout its life. There are no current plans for expansion in the future.
Sun Ridge Solar representatives wrote that the project would have “minimal impacts” on adjacent and adjoining property owners. It is set back from property lines, screened and buffered from adjacent homes and residences, and will not produce additional traffic.
”The project will be quiet, low intensity, and even less impactful than many other low-density residential land uses,” Sun Ridge Solar representatives wrote in the application. “Additionally, the project will aid in the preservation of the low-density character of the area as its presence will prevent future permanent large-scale residential or commercial development adjacent to existing historical areas, rural residences and open spaces.”
If approved by the Board of Supervisors, Sun Ridge Solar aims to start construction in fall 2023. Construction would take up to a year.
Simulations of the project and its impact on views from nearby tourist destinations such as Skyline Drive and the Port Republic and Cross Keys battlefields found that there would be little to no obstruction on the surrounding viewshed.
County documents show that portions of the project area are located within the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields National Historic District, and within portions of the Port Republic Battlefield. The northern portions of the project area and its boundary overlap a portion of the study area for the Port Republic Battlefield. Sun Ridge Solar representatives wrote that the portion of the study area overlapped by the project is on disturbed land.
”[T]he project will minimize its potential impacts to onsite cultural resources by limiting ground disturbance to only the construction footprint for the project, conducting any required cultural resources investigations for the project, and implementing a project-specific unanticipated discovery plan that will contain procedures to be followed if any cultural resources or human remains are identified during construction activities,” Sun Ridge Solar representatives wrote.
Sun Ridge Solar would develop a decommissioning plan prior to the project’s approval.
”In summary, the project will have a limited effect and impact on the health, integrity, and value of natural and cultural resources of the county,” Sun Ridge Solar representatives wrote.
The public hearing for Sun Ridge Solar is scheduled at 6 p.m. in the Rockingham County Administration Center.
