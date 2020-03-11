When students arrived at school on Wednesday last week, they immediately noticed a new and exciting addition to the lobby of Mountain View Elementary School — a new vending machine. But it wasn’t for drinks or snacks. Instead, it was filled with books.
The vending machine was purchased with funds raised by the school’s Parent-Teacher Organization and the money for the books was raised by students selling smencils — pencils that smell like different things. Students were able to raise enough money that the book vending machine will not run out of supplies for a long time, fourth-grade teacher Mandy O’Neill said.
The vending machine contains a variety of books, including picture books for younger students, Spanish-language books for English language learner students, and hardback books for more experienced readers.
Students get gold tokens to use in the vending machine on their birthdays and when they are caught embodying the school’s motto of “Be the Difference.”
“If a teacher sees them doing something like, ‘Wow, I have to award that example of citizenship,’” O’Neill said.
Hunter Johnson was one of the first students to use the book vending machine. After a few tries he was able to get a copy of “Diary of a Wimpy Kid.”
He held it up excitedly after it dropped down and said the new machine was “cool.”
Also new at Mountain View Elementary School is a mobile café for teachers, run by students on Monday and Wednesday mornings. The café began in February. Teachers complete an order form for coffee and snacks online, and students prepare the items and deliver them to the classrooms. Students are in charge of making change if needed, said Peggy Brubaker, a behavioral support assistant at Mountain View.
The most orders they normally receive are a dozen, Brubaker said. Beverages include coffee, hot chocolate, tea and chai tea. Snacks include granola bars, pop corners and chocolate chip cookies.
“This program has instilled a sense of pride and purpose in our students,” Brubaker said. “It provides an opportunity for these students to build relationships with various teachers and staff in the building.”
Any profit made at the end of the year will be used to purchase an item for the schoolwide movement room.
Second-grader Skyler Jones was the original helper for the mobile café. Now, he’s an expert at brewing coffee with the Keurig and making change for teachers.
“It’s a lot of fun. It makes me happy,” Skyler said. When asked the best part of helping out with the mobile café, Skyler said “the smell.”
And Skyler is helping to continue to innovate with the mobile café. On Tuesday, he brought up the idea of running commercials on the morning announcements to Principal Leslie Kapuchuck.
“I tell every teacher I see about it,” Skyler said.
