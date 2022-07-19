Daryl Borgquist, of Rockingham County, has been appointed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin to serve on the Secure and Resilient Commonwealth Panel.
The governor's office made the announcement Friday.
Borgquist is a retired U.S. Navy Reserve captain. He also is chairman of the Rockingham County Republican Committee.
The advisory board's focus is on emergency management and homeland security in Virginia, according to state documents.
The governor also appointed Dr. James Alan Calvert of Moneta, Ted Costin of Nottoway County, Michael Patrick Flynn of Midlothian, Tina Mapes of Virginia Beach, Georgie Marquez-Andre of Portsmouth, Col. Jonathan Newmark of Burke, Marci Stone of Bedford and Michael Whiteaker of Bristol to serve with Borgquist on the panel.
— Staff Report
