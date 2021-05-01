In a typical rezoning case, once the Rockingham County Planning Commission recommends approval for a request, the next step is for that request to go before the Board of Supervisors for a second public hearing.
In the case for the proposed Boyers Crossing Development on the northeast corner of Port Republic and Boyers roads, the request is going back to the planning commission for consideration.
When planning commissioners meet Tuesday, they will once again host a public hearing for a mixed-use and community residential area called Boyers Crossing West Neighborhood after recommending approval of the request on April 6.
Director of Community Development Rhonda Cooper said Friday that commissioners will make a motion to rescind their vote from April 6 and open the request back to a public hearing. According to the meeting’s agenda, a second public hearing was scheduled due to difficulties submitting comments virtually on April 6.
“Due to technical difficulties at the April 6 public hearing, the commission is continuing the public hearing to provide individuals, who were not able to speak in April, to do so in this case,” the agenda stated.
Cooper said the second public hearing will allow anyone who was unable to address the planning commission in April another opportunity to do so. Following the public hearing, Cooper said commissioners will vote again on the rezoning request.
George Daugharty, the applicant, said Friday he welcomed a second hearing, adding that he “doesn’t want anyone to not have the opportunity to speak.”
The development, which received dozens of comments in opposition, came from Baum Investments LLC, which was seeking to rezone approximately 5.69 acres for Boyers Crossing West Neighborhood.
It was recommended for approval on April 6 in a 3-1 vote, with Commissioner Bill Loomis voting in opposition and Chairman Kevin Flint abstaining. That vote will be revoked before comments are accepted.
The Boyers Crossing West Neighborhood is proposed to include a single-story commercial building, an enclosed three-story mini-storage building, two apartment buildings with up to 78 units and various common areas throughout the neighborhood as part of the development.
The mini-storage building, as proposed, will be only accessed internally, fully enclosed and air-conditioned. Stephen Overcash, working with Baum Investments, said on April 6 that roughly 600 units will be available at the mini-storage facility and one employee will be on-site during business hours.
As part of its proposed conditions for the development, a roof-mounted small solar energy facility will be installed atop the storage facility. Other conditions, which are binding conditions submitted by the applicant, include having a minimum of 20% devoted common areas and architectural renderings for all buildings.
The 8,000-square-foot commercial building could be used for office or retail space.
During the first public hearing, eight people spoke in person or called into the meeting to make comments.
Prior to the meeting, more than 500 signatures were gathered for an online petition against the rezoning. There were also nearly 20 emails sent to county staff from county residents opposed to the development, which were included in the agenda packet for Tuesday’s meeting.
Several concerns were raised over the proposed rezoning and development, including traffic impact, use of dedicated mixed-use and commercial space and if the development aligns with the Stone Spring Urban Development Area plan. Other comments received were directed toward the proposed mini-storage facility.
In the case report, no concerns were raised by environmental services, public works, Virginia Department of Health or the county’s fire and rescue.
Rockingham County Public Schools officials also did not raise concerns over the rezoning request, stating in the case report the apartment development will have “very minimal impact on the school division.”
Many speakers said the Virginia Department of Transportation used traffic counts from 2018 and 2015 to determine how many vehicles travel throughout the area, and that data was no longer accurate. VDOT did not include any concerns in the case report.
Commissioners will reconsidered the request, as well as hear from K&K Enterprises LLC, who is requesting to rezone 0.325 acres from medium density residential to general business on an undeveloped parcel behind 1880 Harpine Highway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.