The intersection of Boyers Road and Taylor Spring Lane will be converted to an all-way stop beginning next week.
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, engineers analyzed the intersection and recommended the all-way stop due to limited sight distance.
Currently, drivers on Boyers Road have the right of way, and motorists on Taylor Spring Lane have a stop sign. After the conversion, stop signs will be in place for all motorists approaching the intersection, according to VDOT.
Digital message signs and traditional post-mounted signs will advise nearby motorists of a "New Traffic Pattern Ahead," according to VDOT. The signs will be temporary.
Permanent "stop ahead" signs and rumble strips will be installed on the Boyers Road approaches to the intersection.
— Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.