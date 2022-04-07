WEYERS CAVE -- Ray Owen was teaching high school when, by chance, he was offered an opportunity to take an emergency medical technician class for free.
"I wanted to do something that wasn't looking at the writing of 14-year-olds," Owen said.
What transpired was the coolest thing Owen had ever done, and he knew then that he had missed his calling and wanted to figure out a way to go back to school to become a paramedic.
Owen enrolled at Blue Ridge Community College for the spring semester of 2021. Because Owen is not married and doesn't have kids, he said that taking a huge pay cut to make classes at BRCC work only affected himself.
"If I'd had a family, I wouldn't have been able to do that," he said.
But eating ramen for dinner has been worth it in to pursue something he loves. Owen works full time with the Lexington Fire Department and works a side gig with the Staunton Fire Department.
Owen said he pretty much works all of the time, but "I decided the money wasn't worth it with the anxiety, pressure and depression that came along with teaching."
Owen's long-term goal is to finish his four semesters and become a full-time paramedic and possibly go back to school to get his degree as a physician assistant.
Although he has had to make sacrifices, Owen said enrolling at BRCC and pursuing his passion has been well worth it.
BRCC is hoping to provide that opportunity to others who are looking for a career change, whether due to lack of passion or to get out of poverty, said Blue Ridge President John Downey.
The population of those enrolling in community college is changing. Enrollment is often a mirror of the economy. When the economy is good, like it had been before the pandemic, enrollment in community college is down. When the economy is bad, enrollment goes up by those seeking to get out of what they had been doing before.
Enrollment at BRCC is up for the first time in a decade. The fall semester was the first upturn in enrollment in 10 years, with a 3% increase over the previous semester. Summer enrollment is up 9% over the current semester.
A large part of the community college population is the "working poor," Downey said. While many people look at community college and see high school students looking to knock out some prerequisites before transferring to a four-year college, a lot of the people enrolling at BRCC are those working and living in poverty and wanting to change their circumstances, he said.
It's for that reason that the more popular programs at BRCC are the fast-track ones such as trucking that only take six to eight weeks to complete.
However, BRCC is working toward helping prospective students overcome the circumstances in their lives that keep them from enrolling in programs that will eventually gain them a much higher-paying job, but take longer to complete, like nursing, Downey said.
A lot of factors impact a person's ability to invest in their future through community college. Child care and transportation are big factors and therefore disproportionately affect women, Downey said.
Child care is a complicated issue because there is a great need for child care workers, but society has not figured out a way to properly pay child care workers, Downey said. Society needs them, but they're not paid enough for people to desire to go into the profession, he said. BRCC has struggled with whether to offer a child care program knowing how low-paying the career is, but due to the need for child care workers, feels a duty to continue training them, he said.
For those who find a way to make community college a part of their lives, it's then a struggle to figure out how long they can continue to do so.
"If someone invests in their education, it's always a question of how long can they make that investment," Downey said. Even by offering low and sometimes free tuition, prospective students still have to find a way to fit it into their working and home life schedule and pay for things like books and transportation.
BRCC is looking to make this process easier by streamlining the application process, providing services to help prospective students fill out financial assistance forms, and offering more online and evening classes. There are also part-time and in a lot of cases full time career coaches in all of the high schools in the localities that BRCC serves.
