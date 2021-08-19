Megan Baker knew from a young age that she was meant to help people. But it took her until a little later in life to figure out how to do that.
“I was blessed to know some of my great-grandparents growing up,” Baker said. “And they encouraged me to take care of future generations.”
Now, as an adult, she is in her third semester of Blue Ridge Community College’s nursing program. Baker is also working as a patient care tech at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Baker is from Rockingham County and wanted to stay in the area for her studies. She saw BRCC as a great fit.
“Blue Ridge is a great resource. It’s affordable and high-quality education,” Baker said. “It’s really made a huge difference in my life.”
Baker isn’t sure what field of nursing she wants to go into when she graduates in May, but studying and working toward her nursing degree, especially under such extreme and scary conditions that the pandemic has created, has shown her she’s exactly where she should be.
Nursing is one of many health care programs at BRCC and one that will always be needed, said Amy Kiger, executive director for the BRCC Educational Foundation.
The program and others are supported in many ways, but one of the ongoing partnerships is between BRCC and Sentara RMH Medical Center. Recently, the RMH Foundation gave the college a $100,000 gift, and certainly not its first, Kiger said.
The money will be split into three main areas of use. First, it will go to supporting the faculty of the nursing program.
“This is a really important area for us to make sure we have top-notch nursing professionals,” Kiger said.
Second, funding will go to the emergency medical services program, which was started a few years ago. The funding will help staff the EMS, emergency medical technician and advanced EMT programs.
And lastly, money will go to developing new health care programs. It’s too soon to say exactly what those will be, Kiger said. But some areas BRCC is looking at are pharmacy technician and surgical technology.
Kiger said officials are also seeing an increase in certificate programs that don’t need as much time for completion as nursing, such as certified clinical medical assistants and electrocardiogram technicians.
BRCC will also continue to use the funding from Sentara to purchase the best training equipment out there. For example, BRCC just bought a dummy that simulates common abdominal issues. The dummy is programmable to make different sounds and feel differently when palpated depending on the condition it is simulating.
“It’s important, more than ever, that we are teaching with state-of-the-art equipment and have students as prepared as possible,” Kiger said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.