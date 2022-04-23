WEYERS CAVE — Diana Magana, of Harrisonburg, sat outside the A Building of Blue Ridge Community College with fake burns on her hands.
Magana, a first-year nursing student at Blue Ridge Community College, was an actor in the school’s first-ever emergency training exercise Friday morning.
In this case, the simulated mass casualty incident training consisted of a vehicle crashing into a classroom building, injuring and even killing some of those involved.
First-year nursing students were actors, and second-year nursing students were working at a makeshift hospital on the other side of campus.
“It’s pretty close to a real-life situation,” Magana said. “I’m excited to see how the nurses handle it.”
At 9:51 a.m., EMS students at BRCC, along with a response staff at Bridgewater Volunteer Rescue Squad, arrived on scene where the vehicle was, outside the building.
Upon arrival, students looked shocked and confused. But the group immediately went to work.
Four people laid outside the car, in pain from their injuries. Responders began to administer aid and assist those outside the car, and three minutes later, entered the building to see students also injured, or dead on scene.
Eleven minutes after arrival, other ambulances arrived outside the building, ready to transport patients. Priority Patient Transport and Waynesboro First Aid Crew assisted Bridgewater with the drill.
As crews began to identify, assist and transport patients outside and inside the building, one thing was overlooked — the status of the driver and a passenger, a pregnant woman. It wasn’t until about 25 minutes later when EMS students located the passenger, who was in labor.
BRCC EMS Instructor Garrett Taylor said the incident involved complexities, too, like the passenger going into labor, and victims with mental and emotional trauma from what they saw. This opportunity gave students a chance to learn from their mistakes, before going out into the field.
“These things do actually happen,” Taylor said. “This is something students are going to face. You have to prepare for it, you never know.”
Taylor said about 150 students in total participated in the exercise. While it’s impossible to prepare for every exact scenario and situation first responders will face, it’s important for students to learn how they would respond and become comfortable working in chaotic and stressful environments, Taylor said.
“We wanted to make it as realistic as possible,” he said.
Members of the community were observing and evaluating students during the drill. Leigha Gagliano, an adjunct instructor at BRCC, was reviewing the response and said it “went as well as expected.”
“It’s a new situation for everyone,” she said. “It’s a great experience for students, and for instructors to find areas of improvement.”
Gagliano said once students got into the flow of the situation, they were able to efficiently and effectively assess the situation that was once chaotic.
“I was surprised with their teamwork,” Gagliano said.
Once victims were transported to the hospital, signified by two tents on the other side of BRCC’s campus, student nurses began triaging patients and determining which tent they should enter to receive the appropriate level of care. Victims with minor injuries were directed to a smaller tent, whereas those with major or life-threatening injuries were signaled to a bigger tent.
“Simulating patient care allows them a safe place to make mistakes and learn from those mistakes,” said Kelly Stephenson, director of the nursing program at BRCC.
Stephenson said, at first, nursing students were tense and anxious. They improved with their response as the drill went on, she said.
She said she hoped students took away the importance of intraprofessional communication between nurses and first responders, and prioritizing patient care.
First-year nursing student Brittany Harold, of Timberville, played a victim who suffered a panic attack. She said even though she was an actor, she would still learn something from the experience by watching how others reacted and responded.
“It will give us a better understanding if it does happen in real life,” Harold said.
Students can read and watch videos of how to react and respond in mass casualty incidents like this one, but there’s nothing better than learning and doing it yourself, Harold said.
“I learn better hands-on,” Harold said. “You can learn stuff from a book, but a real-life situation will better prepare us.”
