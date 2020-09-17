Blue Ridge Community College made the decision early to move to online-only learning for a majority of classes and students when the COVID-19 pandemic first hit.
The decision paid off and, according to BRCC President John Downey, the next semester will also be online. The only exception will be if a COVID-19 vaccine is released prior to the start of the January semester, he said.
"We are so pleased with the online and in-person learning we've been able to offer," Downey said. About 15 to 20% of the enrolled student population is still taking courses in person. These courses encompass programs that cannot feasibly be taught online such as welding, nursing and aviation maintenance.
While other colleges and universities, and area school divisions, were planning for in-person learning entering this school year, BRCC officials said that option wasn't a safe or feasible one.
Downey, wanting to give faculty and staff as much time to prepare for online learning, made the call before the spring semester had concluded last school year. That allowed teachers to receive training and professional development during the summer on how to engage students in a virtual setting.
BRCC was better set up for virtual learning than some institutions, having offered some level of online learning for the past three decades.
Downey said he's been impressed with the creativity and innovation that faculty have brought to their teaching this semester.
The biggest hurdle, like most schools and school divisions, has been making sure all students have the technology and internet they need to be successful online. In many cases, students have been able to apply for financial aid that has allowed them to purchase new computers and/or pay for broadband. There is also a wifi hot spot set up in the school's parking deck for students to use if they don't have any other option.
The pandemic had a slight impact on enrollment, which is down about 5%, Downey said. Enrollment in Dual Enrollment classes at the high school level is also down. The most likely cause for this being that students sign up for Dual Enrollment classes in March, just as schools were closing due to the pandemic.
Because BRCC decided to have a late sign-up for fall classes, there is still time for students to enroll. A personalized Zoom room has been set up for students to receive one-on-one academic and services help from faculty and staff, in an effort to personalize the experience.
