The Virginia Economic Developers Association has awarded its 2022 Community Economic Development Awards to three communities in the commonwealth, including Blue Ridge Community College, for their efforts in advancing economic viability through economic and community development programs, according to a press release from VEDA.
Entries into the annual awards program are judged on factors that include innovativeness, transferability, community commitment and overall benefits derived from each.
BRCC was recognized for its advanced manufacturing training program in response to the Shenandoah Valley’s struggle to recruit and retain employees, according to the press release.
Seven companies, six community organizations and Blue Ridge Community College collaborated to develop a pre-hire program comprised of three weeks of hands-on training that culminated in guaranteed interviews with participating companies for the graduates. Graduates also received stipends for completing the training.
"Job Starter: Advanced Manufacturing Training" resulted in eight individuals hired for entry-level positions. This program marked the first time economic development, education, workforce partners and industry aligned their missions to solve a challenge in the Shenandoah Valley.
VEDA will submit the winning entries to the Southern Economic Development Council for consideration under its award program that takes place later this year.
— Staff Report
