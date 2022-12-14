More than 55 combined years of experience will be leaving the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors at the end of 2023.
At its Wednesday meeting, supervisors Michael Breeden and Bill Kyger announced they will not seek reelection to the Board, a panel Kyger's been on since 1988, and Breeden has been on since 1999.
"It's time," Kyger said.
Their terms expire at the end of 2023.
Kyger, a Republican, represents District 4, which includes the towns of Mount Crawford and Bridgewater, the North River area, and the communities of Briery Branch, Montezuma, Pleasant Valley, Ottobine, and part of Hinton.
Breeden, a Democrat, represents District 5, which includes the town of Elkton, and the communities of McGaheysville, Massanutten, Stony Run, Swift Run, South Fork, and part of Penn Laird.
Kyger said he and Breeden have been discussing whether or not to run for reelection since former District 1 Supervisor, Pablo Cuevas, stepped down in 2019. Cuevas was first elected in 1990.
A retired government teacher at Turner Ashby High school, Kyger said he'd be leaving 51 years of public service, including his time on the Board, Bridgewater Town Council and the Bridgewater Volunteer Rescue Squad.
Breeden works for his family business, E.A. Breeden Inc. in Elkton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.