ELKTON — In the same auditorium where he once debated other school board hopefuls, Dan Breeden announced that after 23 years as a board member, he will not be seeking another term.
Years ago, Breeden was sitting on the stage at Elkton Middle School vying for his first term on the Rockingham County School Board. He was facing three other candidates for the district five seat.
At a meeting Monday night, Breeden recounted some of the memories he's made over the last two decade. During a debate for a school board election, another candidate said in exasperation, "It's not fair to have to run against a man named Breeden in Elkton."
Breeden is in his sixth term as school board member and this will be his last, he announced on Monday night. His seat is up for re-election this November.
"I'm in what is going to be my final go-round," he said. Knowing that the School Board might not meet again in Elkton during the remainder of his term, Breeden took last night's meeting as an opportunity to reflect on all that has been accomplished.
During his time on the school board, Peak View Elementary School, Cub Run Elementary School and East Rockingham High School have been constructed.
Breeden was told that a high school would never again be constructed in Elkton.
"[To that] we said 'Hold my drink,'" Breeden said.
In addition, renovations have been completed at McGaheysville Elementary School, Spotswood High School and Elkton Middle School, among others.
For the latter, Breeden was told that Elkton Middle School would never have air-conditioning or an auxiliary gym. Once again, Breeden said "Hold my drink."
And on Monday night Breeden, Superintendent Oskar Scheikl, Chairwoman Jackie Lohr and Vice-Chairwoman Charlette McQuilkin sat in an air-conditioned auditorium in a school with an auxiliary gym.
The next School Board meeting will be held on February 13 at 7 p.m. at J. Frank Hillyard Middle School.
