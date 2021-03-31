Bridgewater College announced the establishment of the Bonnie Forrer and John Harvey Rhodes School of Arts and Humanities.
The Rhodes School will combine the college’s existing division of communication studies, fine arts and literature with the current division of humanities and social sciences to create the college’s first endowed, named school.
This is the first step in the college transitioning from a division model to a school model. For the past five years the school has operated with different departments falling under four divisions, said President David Bushman.
Two of the four divisions have been combined to create the Rhodes School and the remaining two divisions will become schools once endowment money is attached to them. But they will represent the School of Natural Science and the School of Professional Studies.
The result of a $5 million gift from Bonnie (Class of 1962) and the late John Rhodes, the creation of the Rhodes School recognizes the central role the arts and humanities play in Bridgewater’s liberal arts mission to educate the whole person and graduate engaged citizens, the school said.
The endowed fund will support greater opportunities for student success as well as a strengthened faculty of teachers, scholars and mentors. The Rhodeses’ gift will directly impact faculty development, improvements to classroom teaching, expanded opportunities for student-faculty scholarship, and stronger competitive positioning for external funding, the school said.
Specifically, the funds from this gift will enhance faculty development; strengthen investment in equipment, digital resources, specialized software and computer hardware to support teaching and learning in lectures and studios; provide more opportunities for student research and conference travel; establish a new pre-tenure sabbatical program; and establish an endowed chair for the School.
It wasn't common for school the size of Bridgewater College to have a division or school organization system, Bushman said. It has only been in the last 10 to 15 years that schools have adopted this model in order to better meet the needs of students. There is a big gap between a department and the head of academics, Bushman said. So Bridgewater College developed the division system to bring in departments with similar curricula.
There isn't much of a difference between the operational facets of a division versus a school system, but there is a gravitas behind having an endowed school.
"It's going to inspire similar donors in similar capacities," Bushman said. "To see that people care enough about our students to put real money behind them."
Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Leona Sevick added: "This is a pivotal moment for Bridgewater College. A gift of this magnitude enables us to implement programs and practices typically seen at the very best and most well-respected institutions. It provides us with meaningful resources to benefit student learning and success as well as faculty development.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.