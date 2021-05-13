Bridgewater has a budget.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Town Council unanimously voted to adopt the proposed $10.1 million budget for fiscal year 2021-22, which takes effect July 1.
Council member Jim Tongue was absent.
The approved budget includes a 3.61% utility bill increase, raises for town employees and no tax increases.
Utility rate increases are based on the town’s longstanding policy of indexing fees with the Department of Labor’s consumer price index for water, sewer and trash. Water and sewer, stormwater, solid waste and recycling fees will increase.
There is also a 5% increase for water and sewer connections and an increase of $2.50 per month for distant out-of-town users of the water system.
Current town employees will see a salary increase of at least 2%, with some employees receiving up to a 2 to 4% salary increase, according to Town Manager Jay Litten.
Other items included in the budget are $100,000 for a new dump truck, adding one position to the maintenance department and funding for a pedestrian crossing across Main Street at Generations Park.
Two projects expected to be completed in FY22 are the DORM project and the Dry River Road project.
Litten said in April that the proposed budget reflects the start and completion of construction on the DORM project, which will deliver a stoplight and southbound turning lane to Main Street. There is $870,200 set aside for the DORM project and $288,811 for the Dry River Road project — which will add a sidewalk, bike lanes and drainage improvements.
The approved budget does not include the more than $5 million the town is expected to receive under the American Rescue Plan signed by President Joe Biden on March 11.
Litten said in the budget report that federal funding isn’t included because the money can only be used for certain purposes. The town expects it will be paid in two installments, he said, and the town would like to use it for future investments instead of current operations.
Town Council also voted to approve amending three chapters in the town’s code pertaining to residential and industrial districts.
In the town code, commercial storage facilities and warehouses, including self-service storage facilities, will be allowed by right instead of requiring a special-use permit.
Under residential districts, detached structures used as a short-term rental or a dwelling unit if on the same lot as an existing dwelling unit are permitted with a special-use permit now.
Several changes were made for accessory structures in the town code. Unattached accessory buildings no higher than 15 feet in height can be located in a front yard, within 10 feet of a main building, within 20 feet of a public street and within limits of a utility easement.
The town code amendments were subject to a public hearing prior to council’s approval, where three people spoke in favor.
Dustin Hibbard said the amendments will be a “great help” to him personally as he has plans to create a guest house or Airbnb on his property.
Other items on Tuesday’s agenda included a report from Megan Byler, assistant town manager for public works, who said phase 1 of the Dry River Road project has been completed.
Byler said that as of Tuesday, the road does not have bike lanes, but the stencil has been ordered.
“We are pleased with the outcome,” she said.
The project will move into phase 2, which will extend the new sidewalk and bicycle lanes north to the intersection of Dry River and Cannery Woods Drive.
Lastly, Litten told council members that at 2 p.m. Sunday, the dedication for the Roscoe Burgess Riverwalk will take place.
Burgess, 83, died in May 2013 after being re-elected to serve his sixth consecutive four-year term on Town Council the previous November. He was the first African American to serve on council and also one of the first Black players in the Rockingham County Baseball League, catching for Briery Branch and Harrisonburg. In 2013, he was inducted to the RCBL Hall of Fame.
The riverwalk walking path runs parallel to the North River and connects Bridgeview Park, Seven Bridges Park and Edgebriar Park. The entire path will be named the Roscoe Burgess Riverwalk and a dedication plaque will be placed.
The plaque reads, “But his legend was built on something simpler and yet more grand. Roscoe was a kind, gentle human being. An African-American who was raised in the segregated South, his life was dedicated to bridging those contrived barriers which divide humanity. He built bridges by connecting with people individually, person-to-person and heart-to-heart, reaching nearly everyone in town.”
Litten said the dedication will be a fitting tribute to a person who lived his life serving others. Members of the Burgess family will be present during the dedication.
