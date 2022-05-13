Bridgewater became the first locality in Rockingham County to adopt its budget for the upcoming fiscal year at its meeting Tuesday.
Assistant Town Manager Alex Wilmer said the budget passed 6-0. Mayor Ted Flory was absent.
The 2023 fiscal year budget is $12.3 million.
Streets, utilities, parks and recreation, and public safety highlight the town’s budget. Just over $1.7 million of the proposed budget is allotted for street expenditures, $1.6 million for water funds, $1.4 million for sewer funds and $1.1 million for parks and recreation.
Bridgewater’s police force will receive just over $1 million.
There are no planned tax increases, but most utility fees will increase by 4.04%.
Connection fees for water and sewer will increase by 7%.
In total, general fund expenditures are $7.77 million for the upcoming fiscal year, compared to $6.58 million from last year.
Money the town expects to receive from the American Rescue Plan Act is included in the budget.
Notably, the budget posts a $118,965 deficit in the sanitation department, because the department is being charged for a truck used for monthly large-item pickup. Town officials said this equipment will be purchased with ARPA funds, to serve as a wash.
The town will also use ARPA funds to make improvements at the water treatment plant. It won’t replace the core of the plant, but crews will repair some earthquake damage and replace its control and monitoring systems with a “SCADA” system.
