BRIDGEWATER — Bridgewater Town Council approved a rezoning and master plan amendment request from Bridgewater Retirement Community after postponing action in June following concerns from residents.
The requests were approved unanimously with all council members present.
Bridgewater Retirement Community submitted the request to amend its master plan to include 10 properties it acquired in the last few years. The request also included rezoning one property from R-2 to R-3, which is required to be adopted into the master plan.
In a previous interview with the Daily News-Record, Town Planner Gwen Gottfried said the properties are already owned by Bridgewater Retirement Community and will continue to be used for residential use.
If BRC wants to change the use of one of the properties, Gottfried said it would need to amend its master plan again.
Most of the properties in the request are rental units that can be leased to anyone, not exclusively Bridgewater Retirement Community residents.
The property at 412 N. Liberty St. will be demolished, filled in and seeded, Gottfried said.
The property that raised concerns by town residents was 202 Dinkel Ave., which was rezoned from R-2 moderate density residential to R-3 medium to high density residential development.
During the June public hearing, Rodney Alderfer, president of BRC, said there were no plans to build a development.
Bridgewater Retirement Community also requested to add a roughly 21-acre undeveloped parcel for the use of a natural area with a walking trail. The property is adjacent to Victoria Drive and Tiffany Drive.
Council was expected to take action on the request during its June meeting, but a recommendation from Planning Commission was not provided by the end of the meeting.
According to Town Manager Jay Litten’s staff report, Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval of the rezoning and master plan amendment request. Litten stated in the report the decision was “based on staff interpretation that no future change in use of any properties within BRC’s Planned Unit Development shall be undertaken without further zoning application and Council action.”
Litten told council members Tuesday that planning commissioners thought that if the rezoning request were approved, it would better protect adjacent property owners from the Dinkel Avenue property being turned into a four-family apartment complex.
