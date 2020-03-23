Bridgewater announced Monday that all playground equipment and park bathrooms will be closed to the public until further notice. Park shelter reservations have also been suspended, but reservations can be made for after June 1.
Town Manager Jay Litten said the closure was to prevent the risk of spreading germs, and the Sandy Bottom Par-3 and mini-golf course will remain closed.
As of Monday, the Sipe Center, community center and Arey Hall have been closed to the public.
There are no changes to public meetings scheduled.
— Staff Reports
