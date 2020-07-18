A standard college admissions process includes an application, a written essay and the results of either SAT or ACT test scores to be considered for enrollment, but as changes to the school year continue to happen due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a local college is changing its admissions policy.
Starting in the 2021-22 academic year, Bridgewater College will allow undergraduate applicants to have the option to choose whether to submit SAT or ACT scores, as well as grades, overall classroom performance, extracurricular activities and other areas typically asked for in an application.
Bridgewater College announced the change on Tuesday, citing difficulties scheduling a test date to take the SAT or ACT due to COVID-19.
Jarret Smith, director of admissions at Bridgewater College, said conversations regarding adopting a test-optional policy were happening for several years, adding that it would have the “barrier lifted for students” when applying.
“It puts us on an equal playing field,” Smith said.
The admissions policy change will last for three years and end during the 2023-24 academic year. Bridgewater College will then determine whether to reinstate the testing requirement for undergraduate applicants or extend the test-optional policy.
Michael Post, vice president for enrollment management at Bridgewater College, said in a press release that analysis and research at the college has shown that standardized testing did not “add meaningfully to the prediction of student success that our holistic admission process already provides.”
What provided the most accurate predictor of a student’s chance for future success at Bridgewater College was GPA, course selection and grades, Post said.
“We believe other aspects of an applicant’s academic journey better reflect how they will perform and thrive at [Bridgewater College],” he said.
There are more than 1,000 four-year colleges and universities in the United States that have adopted a test-optional policy, including James Madison University.
JMU adopted a test-optional policy during the 2017-18 academic year, no longer requiring applicants to submit test results from either the SAT or ACT. Other optional aspects of the application include listing extracurricular activities, a letter of recommendation and a personal statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.