BRIDGEWATER — When Bridgewater College President David Bushman bid farewell to the school's 365 graduates in May, he told them that it took sacrifice, compassion and the community banding together for the college's accomplishments to be recognized and realized.
And this fall, with a new wave of students starting their college experience, Bridgewater's tight-knit community continues to move forward, Bushman said, while remembering the sacrifices made by campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer Vashon "J.J." Jefferson.
On Feb. 1, Painter and Jefferson were shot and killed on campus, devastating the community. A former student has been charged with murder in the case, and no motive has been disclosed. In the months that followed, students, faculty, community members and alumni came together to provide support for the victims' families and each other.
"We weren't going to be defeated by that terrible tragedy," Bushman said Monday in an interview with the Daily News-Record. "We had to come together as a community."
The 2022-23 academic year at Bridgewater College began Aug. 23. Bridgewater welcomed 500 new students, which include first-year, transfer and graduate students.
Everything 'A First'
No one ever imagines that they would have to give the level of sacrifice Painter and Jefferson did on Feb. 1, Bushman said.
But the officers did so, because "they believed in our community," Bushman said. Painter and Jefferson held tight on the college's mission and acted to protect others.
"For us as an institution, I think that event will always have a certain sadness to it, but it will always remind us how much people care about our community," he said.
The first-year students, who hail from 19 different states and seven different countries, moved in Aug. 18. Returning students moved in Aug. 21, and the campus has been vibrant and bubbling since then, he said.
"Even in the face of unspeakable tragedy, our community moves ahead," Bushman said. "We choose to remember the strength of this community, and the strength and the sacrifice of those who make it possible."
Grace Elder, a freshman from Richmond, said she had no reservations about coming to Bridgewater after Feb. 1. She said the shooting was a one-time thing.
"It's a strong community," she said. "It's a family away from home."
Bushman said he heard no concerns from incoming students or their families regarding the college's safety and security, but he did hear words of gratitude from current students and families about how the college handled the situation and Painter and Jefferson's actions.
"Everything will be a first, but we have to ask, 'How does that factor in?'" he said. "We promise to never forget and to celebrate the strength of our community."
Bushman referenced the college's logo, where the letters B and C are intertwined.
"People said, 'That's not just marketing; that's who you really are,'" Bushman said. "That might have been one of the most heartwarming things to hear."
Other plans are in store to remember Painter and Jefferson, including the installation of a permanent memorial site. Currently, a dogwood tree is planted in front of Flory and Memorial halls at Bridgewater College, the former site of a makeshift community memorial following the shooting.
A wooden plaque underneath the tree reads, in part, “In Memory of Campus Police Officer John Painter and Campus Safety Officer Vashon “J.J.” Jefferson.” The wooden plaque was made by Sean Hanifee, a 1993 Bridgewater College graduate.
'Everyone has everyone's back'
Across campus, students are happy to be back, said junior Mae Lotts, of Raphine.
"Freshman year felt muggy, and sophomore year felt a little bit back to normal," said Lotts, referencing the impact and restrictions the COVID-19 pandemic had on society and higher education. "It seems normal now, and everyone's happy."
Lotts said a lot of her peers are still in "disbelief" when thinking about Feb. 1, but remember the officers' sacrifice and are moving forward.
"Everyone has everyone's back at Bridgewater," she said. "That's the part of Bridgewater I really like. It's a small community."
Liz Howley, associate vice president for student life at Bridgewater College, said the start of this year's fall semester "reinforced" the need of students seeing their peers and spending time with each other.
"We see how much students like to be together, and we're going to provide as many of those opportunities as we can," she said.
The college continues to offer counseling services for any student who may need it, she said. Peer and small group counseling sessions, for example, can be available if needed.
Howley said the college held a "drive-in" movie night event on Saturday, and student life staff provide other programming on the weekends. As the semester progresses, students can get involved with clubs and organizations, and be able to attend athletic events.
"We are really being attentive to the holistic person, the whole person of our college students," she said. "...That's the benefit of a smaller school. Students can't really fall off the radar, our faculty and staff are keyed in when something's not right."
The relationship between campus police officers and the student body has enhanced, Howley said, as officers continue to be accessible and attentive to students as much as they can. She said officers and students have developed a "comfortability" with each other.
"I would be really surprised if there's a student here that hasn't seen them yet," she said.
Bushman said that during a meet-and-greet, he and his wife could feel a since of enthusiasm and excitement from the incoming students that seemed to be stronger than previous classes.
"There's nothing we can't do. We are all bounded and connected in some very deep and special and permanent ways," Bushman said. "We're ready to start a new year."
