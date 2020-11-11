The Bridgewater College board of trustees has approved recommendations that will eliminate programming and result in 40 faculty and staff layoffs.
The board concluded its fall meeting on Friday and officially made decisions on program restructuring at the college.
The trustees took into consideration the feedback they received during the last month, and determined the phasing out of majors in applied chemistry, French, mathematics, nutritional science, philosophy and religion, and physics, as well as the restructuring of the equestrian program, would best support the future goals of the institution, said Abbie Parkhurst, associate vice president for marketing and communications.
The only area that was spared elimination was the men’s golf program.
“We will continue to prepare our students not just for professional success but also for personal fulfillment,” Parkhurst said. “We will continue to nurture their understanding of community and the obligations we all have to each other. We will continue to ground their education in the liberal arts, instilling in them the habits of mind required for engaged citizenship and purposeful, meaningful lives. We will continue to be Bridgewater College.”
The recommendations, which were aimed at finding areas where resources can be reallocated, will cost approximately 40 employees, both faculty and staff, their jobs. According to Parkhurst, that number has not changed and the individuals affected by these changes will be notified in the coming days. However, those who have been worried about their time at Bridgewater and have asked their supervisors have gotten honest answers.
The layoffs will take affect on June 30, and severance packages will be given.
More than a year ago, well before the pandemic, Bridgewater College began the process of strategic resource allocation, with the goal of focusing resources on the academic programs and other activities that are most in demand and most effectively support the college’s mission.
The process is part of Bridgewater’s strategic plan, approved in 2018, to review every academic and support program at the college and, using equally available data and metrics for each program, determine what programs should receive added resources, current levels of resources, or reduced resources and possibly be phased out, Parkhurst said.
Bridgewater officials believe the resources made available through the strategic resource allocation process will allow them to intentionally focus on priorities moving forward.
“The creation and implementation of new and transformed academic and co-curricular opportunities will take time and development as we work to meet the needs and interests of current and future students,” Parkhurst said.
They could take the form of more in-demand majors in applied math disciplines, for example.
The strategic resource allocation process rapidly is becoming a “best practice” in higher education, according to Parkhurst. It is something Bridgewater intends to do periodically, and it is likely that within a short span of years most colleges and universities in the country will adopt similar assessment programs.
The only program that was recommended for elimination that will remain is the men’s golf program.
After lengthy and detailed consideration, the board voted to retain the men’s golf program for a number of reasons, including its name recognition, recruitment opportunities, Old Dominion Athletic Conference participation, and co-educational leadership opportunities, according to the school.
