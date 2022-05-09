BRIDGEWATER — “All of us.”
At Bridgewater College’s commencement ceremony Saturday, President David Bushman said it took the strength, perseverance and resiliency of the school’s 365 graduates to earn their degrees and walk the graduation stage.
It took the compassion, care and dedication of the college’s faculty and staff to support students during their times of need.
And above all, it took the Bridgewater College community to come together as one, to celebrate the accomplishments of the graduates, and also remember those who could not attend the college’s 142nd commencement exercises.
On Feb. 1, Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer Vashon “J.J.” Jefferson were shot and killed on campus, devastating the community.
The 95 days that followed brought students, staff, faculty and the outside community together, united like never before, Bushman said.
“We are, today, more than any other commencement in the college’s history, celebrating our connections and our community,” Bushman said. “We are recognizing and celebrating your promise, your potential and your capacity for greatness. And we are celebrating the sacrifice and care and commitment of everyone who helped you arrive at this day.”
Through a gentle rain, the Bridgewater College Symphonic Band performed “When Peace Like A River,” an arrangement composed by college alumni Gary Fagan.
“The death of J.J. Jefferson and John Painter got me thinking about writing a piece in their memory,” Fagan said.
The arrangement stemmed from the hymn “It Is Well With My Soul” due to the message of the song’s text that through bad times, there is hope and a promise of salvation, Fagan said.
“The piece is intended to honor their sacrifice,” he said.
Bushman said he was confident the fallen officers were with the community in spirit, as a moment of silence was observed for Jefferson and Painter.
“The best way to remember them is to understand ourselves what they so clearly knew — that our lives are worth it,” he said. “They sacrificed their lives so that we could live ours. They have given us the opportunity and the example of how to make a difference.”
Senior Class President Jenna Claire Ashley, of Culpeper, said the class gift was a donation to the John Painter and Vashon “J.J.” Jefferson Memorial Student Support Fund to honor and preserve the legacies of the fallen officers.
A total amount of the gift was not available Sunday.
“The Bridgewater community came together as a family to support each other,” Ashley said.
BC Strong
Bruce Christian, chair of the college’s board of trustees, told graduates they will always have a home at BC.
“These are extraordinary times, and extraordinary times create extraordinary people,” he said. “You are part of a great community of caring individuals that is Bridgewater College.”
The college’s response to Feb. 1, and the COVID-19 pandemic, reinforced how connected the BC community is, said Bradley Hallock, president of the college’s alumni association.
“We are connected,” he said. “We care for and we support each other.”
Graduate Mary Monaco, of Fishersville, reminded graduates to live with the college’s principles in tow: goodness, truth, beauty and harmony.
“After today, it will be on us to stand up for each other, build connections and care for our communities the way that it has been demonstrated here,” Monaco said.
Acknowledging that the graduating class went through a lot, graduate Lauren Eye, of Fredericksburg, told her peers that they mattered, and that they touched a lot of lives during their time at BC.
“I haven’t had the pleasure of meeting every single human here, but I do know that you have mattered, and that you will continue to matter to your friends, your family, your future colleagues. ...I am just one person here on this momentous day that is graduation, and I am incredibly proud of everyone,” Eye said.
The Class Of 2022
Of the 365 graduates, 335 were undergraduates and 30 were master’s students. One-hundred-sixty earned bachelor of arts degrees, and 175 earned bachelor of science degrees.
Of the 30 graduates, 24 obtained master of science degrees and six earned master of arts degrees.
Student-athlete and biochemistry major Tyrone Warren II said his plans following graduation are to become a forensic biologist and lab technician.
“When I first visited the campus, everyone was very welcoming, and they resembled a sense of a tight-knit community,” Warren said.
Warren, of Unionville, is also an intern at the Orange County Circuit Court and models with Maitre Models in Washington, D.C. On Saturday, Warren was one of six seniors who gave an invocation in English, Arabic, French, Spanish, Creole and Bulgarian.
“We have individuals from all different cultures,” he said. “And it’s just cool to mingle with each one of them, just to hear where they come from and what their specific practices are and how they differ from me.”
Warren was also the winner of the BC Alumni Association Citizenship Award, and the first-ever Carlyle Whitelow Award from the town of Bridgewater and the Rotary Club of Bridgewater.
“He wants to go the extra mile, and that’s what Carlyle would want,” said Charlette McQuilkin, the president of the Bridgewater Rotary Club.
Graduate Kyana Chéry said her time at Bridgewater gave her the opportunity to come out of her shell and get involved in things she might not otherwise have done.
“I’m not someone who puts myself out there, so I really cherish the friends I’ve made,” she said.
A global studies and French double major from Virginia Beach, Chéry was a member of the intercultural advisory council at BC and president of the Model United Nations.
Chéry said it was difficult for her and her classmates to navigate through the days that followed Feb. 1, and both good and bad have come from the incident.
“People are more together as a community,” she said. “There’s been enough students who gather around separately and talk about the issues, and same with the school. But of course, that left a mark on campus and I don’t know what that means for the future.”
As the graduates were instructed to flip their tassels and begin to celebrate their graduation, the Senior Choir and Symphonic Band performed the school’s alma mater “Bridgewater Fair” — the same song that brought the community together the morning of Feb. 2.
“You’ve been through much together, we’ve been through much together, all of us,” Bushman said. “There have been good times and hard times, many things that were familiar and expected, and others that were unfamiliar and shockingly unexpected. None of us could have predicted a global pandemic or the events of Feb. 1 and the ways our lives have been altered because of it.
“But the fact that we are here today is testament to your resiliency, to the power of community, to the willingness to do hard things and work together to achieve something that none of us could have done alone,” Bushman said.
